17 leaders set to drive sustainable growth through the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

TORONTO and TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - EY Canada is thrilled to announce the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network 2025 cohort. This year, 17 visionary Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs representing 15 innovative companies have been selected to participate in a comprehensive year-long program designed to help scale their businesses and bridge the disparity gap in the Canadian business landscape.

"In the face of unprecedented economic shifts, entrepreneurs are often a driving force behind our country's growth," says Myriam Gafarou, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "We're honoured to support leaders who showcase the incredible diversity and vibrant spirit of Canada's business community."

The Canadian entrepreneurs are:

"Our 2025 program cohort is a testament to the resilience and creativity of Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs in Canada," shares Christopher Gordon, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "From retail and consulting to engineering and wellness, each participant in this year's program brings a unique perspective and approach to their industry, and we're excited to support their journeys toward growth and success."

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network provides a unique platform for participants to engage in personalized coaching, networking opportunities and monthly learning sessions tailored to their needs. By connecting entrepreneurs with seasoned EY Relationship Ambassadors, the program aims to empower them to overcome barriers and unlock their full potential.

"The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network is more than just a program, it's a commitment to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "By investing in these entrepreneurs' growth, we're not only helping them succeed, but also shaping a confident future for all voices."

As the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network continues to grow over the years, it remains an integral part of EY's broader mission to support entrepreneurship in Canada. The program complements the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® programs in empowering the next generation of business leaders.

EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network in Canada is a program designed to support Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs. It aims to address the disparity gap by combining a curated, one-year educational curriculum for business owners of Black and Indigenous controlled private, for-profit organizations, with coaching and networking opportunities. Participants are paired with an EY Relationship Ambassador for dedicated coaching to help guide them through their growth journey.

