MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The publication of this news release is one of the methods authorized by the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal ("Tribunal") for serving notice of the application in record no. 2024-035 on Martin Tremblay1 and Leigh Hughes.

The AMF's application was filed with the Tribunal on December 5, 2024, and a hearing will be held virtually on May 1, 2025, to determine the date on which the application will be heard. The login details are available on the Tribunal's website (in French only).

The exhibits in support of the application are available from François St-Pierre, the lawyer assigned to the case (phone: 1-877-525-0337, ext. 2499; e-mail: [email protected]).

1 The respondent Martin Tremblay should not be confused with:

Martin Tremblay, who holds certificate No. 133064 in financial planning, registered as an investment dealer representative (NRD 1632601) and carries on activities with Desjardins Securities Inc.

Martin Tremblay, who holds certificate No. 185952 in financial planning, registered as an investment dealer representative (NRD 2501071) and carries on activities with Desjardins Securities Inc.

Martin Tremblay, who holds certificate No. 256456 in mortgage brokerage and carries on activities with 7105843 Canada Inc.

Martin Tremblay who is registered as a dealing representative (investment dealer) and derivatives dealing representative (NRD 1693671) and carries on activities with iA Private Wealth.

