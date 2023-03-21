GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In learning the lessons of a very challenging period, and applying them for the future, this Government is setting up the passport program to be more reliable, more flexible, and more capable of serving Canadians effectively for years to come. Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced the launch of a new online Passport Application Status Checker.

Canadians who have recently applied for a passport can now check the status of their application online, with a few clicks and some basic information. The new online Passport Application Status Checker provides Canadians with a useful digital service option for passport services. Shifting these enquiries to an easy-to-use online solution allows Canadians to have faster access to front-line staff to serve them and answer questions, both now and during future seasonal peaks. Service Canada worked with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Shared Services Canada and Canadian Digital Service to develop this new tool.

Service Canada is committed to providing Canadians with passport services in a timely manner. It was announced on January 24, 2023, that the passport backlog has been virtually eliminated, and since October 3, 2022, passport service delivery is back to its pre-pandemic service standards. Today, we can officially say the backlog has been completely eliminated.

The Government's service delivery standard is 10 days to process in-person passport applications received at a specialized passport office and 20 days for applications received by mail or dropped off at a Service Canada Centre. Because of additional staffing, increased overtime and improved efficiency, Service Canada is delivering most passports by its 10- and 20-day targets, achieving a 96% and 98% rate for complete applications, respectively.

Over the last 10 months, the Government of Canada has worked to provide faster, more convenient passport services for Canadians closer to their homes. This includes the launch of the 10-day passport pick-up service at 13 Service Canada Centres across the country.

Canadians can apply for a passport at these locations and receive it after 10 business days. Once issued, the passport can either be mailed or be picked up in person. Since the launch on August 15, 2022, the 13 Service Canada Centres offering 10-day passport pick-up service have processed over 66,000 passport applications.

Service Canada is exploring the feasibility of adding this service to other Service Canada Centres across the country.

In addition to seasonal peaks, Service Canada is prepared for renewal applications to begin for the first set of passports with 10-year validity, which were issued in July 2013.

Quotes

"We continue to work hard to modernize and improve our services to Canadians. The Passport Application Status Checker is a new, easy-to-use tool that allows Canadians to check the status of their passport applications online, 24 hours a day. Providing Canadians with a convenient option to obtain timely information about their passport application is one of several ways we are improving the client experience for passport applicants"

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

Since April 1, 2022 , Service Canada has issued over 3 million passports.

, Service Canada has issued over 3 million passports. For 2023–24, the total forecast passport volume is between 4.3 and 4.9 million.

The service standard for an in-person application at a specialized passport office is 10 business days, and 20 business days for mail-in applications and applications submitted at a Service Canada Centre. The performance target for applications is for 90% of complete applications to be processed within these service standards.

Passport Program statistics are published online, and all data is updated weekly.

Related Products

Backgrounder on 10-day passport pick-up service at Service Canada Centres

Associated Links

Passport status checker

Minister Gould announces a return to steady state on passport delivery and encourages Canadians to renew ahead of 10-year passports expiry

Backgrounder on passport services

Canadian passports and travel documents

Find a Service Canada Office

Welcome to the eServiceCanada Appointment Booking Tool

Passport Program statistics

Canadian Passport Program on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, philippealexand[email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]