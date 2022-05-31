Self-Determination in Action: Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund Supports Modern Treaty and Self-governing partners in Northwest Territories

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABEG NATION, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to reduce social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and is making immediate and long-term investments to help close critical infrastructure gaps.

Today, the Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, joined with Modern Treaty and Self-governing Indigenous partners Ɂekw'ahtı̨dǝ́ of the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government, Leeroy Andre; Grand Chief of the Gwich'in Tribal Council, Ken Kyikavichik, and Grand Chief of the Tłı̨chǫ Government, Jackson Lafferty, to mark historic investments, totaling $78.6 million, in Indigenous infrastructure.

The Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, announced in Budget 2021, provides recipients with the flexibility to design and deliver infrastructure projects that make the most sense for their communities. These projects are expected to include upgrades to water systems, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and building new homes for current residents and future growth.

Through the Government of Canada's Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund:

The Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government will receive $11.4 million , to provide more housing options to community members, increase skills capacity, and improve social wellbeing outcomes in areas such as of education, health, community and youth wellness.

, to provide more housing options to community members, increase skills capacity, and improve social wellbeing outcomes in areas such as of education, health, community and youth wellness. The Gwich'in Tribal Council will receive $25.1 million , starting with $4.8 million this fiscal year, to begin to address housing and community infrastructure needs in the four communities of the Gwich'in Settlement Area: Teetł'it Zheh ( Fort McPherson ), Tsiigehtchic , Aklavik and Inuvik . Community-based planning will begin this summer and continue into the fall.

, starting with this fiscal year, to begin to address housing and community infrastructure needs in the four communities of the Gwich'in Settlement Area: Teetł'it Zheh ( ), , and . Community-based planning will begin this summer and continue into the fall. The Tłı̨chǫ Government will receive $42.1 million in funding, giving Tłı̨chǫ Government the resources needed to start to address housing and infrastructure gaps in its four communities.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to working closely with Indigenous communities to advance their infrastructure priorities. This first-of-its-kind investment will provide the necessary tools for our partners in Northwest Territories to chart their own path to self-determination and to improve the well-being of their members."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Canada understands the need to address social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and is committed to closing critical infrastructure gaps. The funding allocated to our partners in Northwest Territories announced today will help to support their vision for their communities."

Michael McLeod

MP, Northwest Territories

"The collaborative efforts of our MTSG partners and the Government of Canada have resulted in the ground breaking Budget 2021 Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund. This funding will support the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government's initiatives to confront the acute housing and infrastructure needs faced by our citizens and residents. We look forward to ongoing collaborative efforts with the Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories to close the existing gap and implement our shared agreement."

Leeroy Andre

Ɂekw'ahtı̨dǝ́, Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government

"Our Gwich'in communities of Aklavik, Inuvik, Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson have tremendous and immediate housing and infrastructure needs which will begin to be addressed by this significant partnership with the federal government. We value the approach with modern treaty holders such as the Gwich'in Tribal Council and the direct partnership developed through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund. Our next goal will be to work with the Government of the Northwest Territories to also play a role and contribute to addressing this critical issue in our communities. Our community needs are great and these funds will allow the Gwich'in Tribal Council to engage our four communities in a process of community-based planning to determine what will work best. This will be a grassroots process which will ensure the sustainability of these housing and community infrastructure initiatives. Furthermore, it will allow for the addressing of our critical housing and infrastructure issues in a methodical and prioritized manner over the longer term."

Ken Kyikavichik

Grand Chief, Gwich'in Tribal Council

"The Budget 2021 Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund is a significant victory that was achieved through a truly collaborative effort with Canada. Fixing the housing crisis in our Tłı̨chǫ communities is key to realizing the promises of our Treaty. Housing and infrastructure deficits in the four Tłı̨chǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Gamètì, and Wekweètì are well-evidenced. Studies estimate that the core housing needs of 45 percent of Tłı̨chǫ Citizens are not being met, that over 35 percent of Tłı̨chǫ homes are in need of major repairs, and that 20 percent of Tłı̨chǫ families live in overcrowded conditions. With this funding, the Tłı̨chǫ are ready to address the housing crisis head-on and work to steadily close the housing gap for Tłı̨chǫ Citizens."

Jackson Lafferty

Grand Chief, Tłı̨chǫ Government

Quick facts

Budget 2021 proposes distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including:

over five years, starting in 2021-22, with ongoing, to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including: $4.3 billion over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities.

over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities.

$1.7 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support the operation and maintenance of First Nation community infrastructure on reserve.

