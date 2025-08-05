Neighbourhood Pharmacies Appoints Renée St-Jean as Vice-Chair of the Board

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce the appointment of Renée St-Jean, Senior Director of Pharmacy Services at Innomar Strategies Inc. (Cencora), as the new Vice-Chair of its Board of Directors.

Renée is a pharmacist with more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning clinical practice, regulatory affairs, and pharmacy operations. She currently oversees national specialty pharmacy services at Innomar Strategies Inc. (Cencora), bringing a deep understanding of healthcare delivery and the business of pharmacy.

Renée has been actively engaged with Neighbourhood Pharmacies for several years, bringing trusted leadership and valuable perspective to the Board and key committees. Her deep sector experience and collaborative approach will continue to help shape the Association's direction and drive progress on its strategic priorities.

"Renée brings both vision and depth of experience to this role," said Marie-Claude Vézina, Chair of the Board. "Her inclusive leadership style, innovative thinking, and clear commitment to advancing the pharmacy sector are exactly what's needed at this pivotal time. Renée's ability to connect policy, practice, and strategy makes her an essential partner in realizing our vision

for a thriving pharmacy sector."

Her appointment comes as the Association advances its 2025–2029 strategic plan, Prescription for Success—a bold roadmap focused on integrating innovative pharmacy models into healthcare, expanding access to care, and driving sustainable success for pharmacy businesses.

"I'm honoured to take on this role at such a transformative moment for pharmacy in Canada," said St-Jean. "Neighbourhood Pharmacies is shaping the future of the pharmacy sector, and I look forward to helping guide our work in advocacy, innovation, and long-term growth with a view of helping the lives of Canadians."

"Renée's strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and passion for pharmacy make her an invaluable leader at the Board table," added Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Her long-standing commitment to the Association and her ability to lead through change will help drive forward our bold agenda for innovation, system integration, and sector growth. She exemplifies the kind of leadership we need as we move forward in building a thriving, sustainable future for pharmacy in Canada."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

