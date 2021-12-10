SEI Canada Reduces Management Fees for Seven Asset Allocation Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI® - NASDAQ:SEIC), today announced management fee reductions for Class FC units of its Asset Allocation Funds effective Jan. 1, 2022.

No action is required by unitholders to benefit from the reduced management fees. The particulars of the management fee reductions are detailed in the table below. Class FC units are currently available to investors who have fee-based accounts with qualified dealers, representing a select group of SEI Canada's strategic distribution partners, who have entered into a distribution arrangement with SEI Canada.

FUND (Class FC units) CURRENT MANAGEMENT

FEE NEW MANAGEMENT

FEE Balanced 60/40 Fund 0.60% 0.45% Balanced Monthly Income Fund 0.60% 0.45% Conservative Monthly Income Fund 0.45% 0.40% Growth 100 Fund 0.65% 0.55% Growth 80/20 Fund 0.65% 0.55% Income 20/80 Fund 0.40% 0.35% Income 40/60 Fund 0.45% 0.35%

"We are passionate about working with our strategic partners and their advisors to build brave futuresSM for Canadian investors. As the investment industry continuously evolves, we continue to look for ways to enhance our offering to meet the demand for cost-effective, actively-managed portfolio solutions," said Andy Mitchell, Managing Director of SEI Canada.

The changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2022. No changes will be made to any of these funds' investment objectives or strategies.

More information on each above named Asset Allocation Fund and the FC Class units can be found in the applicable final simplified prospectus, as amended.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

