TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), today announced changes to the risk ratings of certain SEI Canada funds.

After conducting its regular annual review, SEI Canada has changed the risk ratings for specific classes of the funds listed below, which are disclosed in the Fund Facts and the Funds' Simplified Prospectus dated June 26, 2025.

Fund name Classes Previous risk rating New risk rating U.S. All Cap Equity Index

Fund All classes Medium Medium to high U.S. Small Company Equity

Fund E,F,O Medium Medium to high

No changes were made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds. Additional information regarding the risk rating methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies of each fund, can be found in the prospectus referenced above.

About SEI Canada

Founded in 1983, SEI's Canadian business offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors and intermediaries achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. SEI's investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies, and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company/Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

