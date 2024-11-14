Evolution of Asset Allocation Strategy Reflects Commitment to Diversification

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI Liquid Alternative Fund (the Fund) in Canada, expanding the company's suite of investment products to meet investors' evolving needs. SEI's Liquid Alternative Funds globally reached USD $1.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).1

The Fund's objective is to provide, primarily through investment in derivative instruments, long-term capital appreciation by implementing a strategy that seeks to approximate the returns of a model portfolio of funds that employ alternative investment strategies. Leverage may be created using derivatives but will not exceed 300% of the Fund's net asset value. The Fund seeks to approximate the total return (before taking into account the Fund's fees and expenses) of a model portfolio of alternative investment strategies, that primarily consists of hedge funds (the Composite).

The Composite consists of two components: a multi-strategy sleeve and a managed futures sleeve. SEI generally expects to maintain an approximate 60/40 weighting between the multi-strategy sleeve and the managed futures sleeve, respectively, but may increase or decrease a sleeve's weighting. The managed futures sleeve will consist of derivative instruments that, in the aggregate, are designed to reflect the return profile of a third-party index that consists of 20 equally weighted, large managed futures funds. The multi-strategy sleeve seeks to approximate the average total return of the 50 largest hedge funds (excluding managed futures funds), equally weighted.

Advisors can allocate to the Fund within their own portfolios or through a selection of asset allocation funds and portfolio models managed by SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada).

Karla Webster Gill, Head of Asset Management Distribution for SEI Investments Canada Company, said:

"The launch of this fund represents another tool in SEI Canada's growing toolbox to meet the needs of advisors and their clients across asset classes and geographies. Whether our funds are used on a standalone basis or within our asset allocation solutions, our goal is the same: to help dealers, advisors, and Canadian investors achieve their goals regardless of market conditions. We're committed to delivering solutions that help Canadians build and maintain wealth."

SEI Canada was recently recognized as the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2024 "Best Overall Fund Family Group Over Three Years." Selected from 30 firms, this award honours SEI Canada's delivery of consistent risk-adjusted returns through distinct equity, bond, and mixed asset funds. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Liquid Alternative Fund had an inception date post the award calculation period and was not included in the fund universe that LSEG Lipper used in their selection of SEI Canada.

1 As of Sept. 30, 2024.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.16 trillion CAD in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Investments Canada Company

Founded in 1983, SEI's Canadian business offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors and intermediaries achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. SEI's investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies, and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.ca.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Important Information

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI), is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The Fund is an alternative mutual fund and is permitted to invest in asset classes and use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The Fund uses derivatives and in turn leverage to a greater degree than a traditional mutual fund. As a result, the risks associated with derivatives and leverage are amplified, and therefore the Fund may have a heightened risk of investment loss as compared to a traditional mutual fund.

