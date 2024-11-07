TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) was recognized as the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2024 "Best Overall Fund Family Group Over Three Years."

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Selected from 30 firms, this award honours SEI Canada's delivery of consistent risk-adjusted returns through distinct equity, bond, and mixed asset funds. SEI Canada's mutual funds are built and actively managed through a manager-of-managers approach that seeks to mitigate risk, enhance diversification, and improve investor outcomes.

Karla Webster Gill, Head of Asset Management Distribution for SEI Canada, said:

"We are honoured that the expertise and dedication of our investment management teams have been recognized. From single asset class funds to our asset allocation strategies, this award highlights the value they bring to our mutual fund solutions. With the support and confidence of our investment teams, we aim to continue to earn the trust of Canadian financial advisors and their clients while expanding our investment solutions to meet their growing needs."

For more information about SEI and the SEI Canada mutual funds, visit our website.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.16 trillion CAD in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Investments Canada Company

Founded in 1983, SEI's Canadian business offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors and intermediaries achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. SEI's investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies, and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.ca.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Important information:

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI), is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

