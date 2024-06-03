OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Every day, Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) communities face discrimination, persecution, and violence. Supporting 2SLGBTQI+ communities helps build a safer, equitable and inclusive Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.5 million for Fierté Canada Pride to administer funding to support security needs for Pride festivals this season. This funding will help offset rising security and insurance costs for events across the country, amid rising levels of 2SLGBTQI+ hate. These costs could include additional security resources and training to increase the capacity of volunteers and community members.

In addition to security funding for Pride festivals, Budget 2024 also proposed $12 million over five years for projects to combat hate against the 2SLGBTQI+ communities. To confront hate in all its forms, including hate faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Government of Canada will implement programs and initiatives through Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Minister Ien also launched Pride Season at a flag raising ceremony in Ottawa. Building upon work to address disparities and barriers to equality faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the beginning of Pride Season is an important time to recommit to working towards ensuring better social and economic outcomes for all Canadians.

Almost two years ago, the Government of Canada launched the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which aims to advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. The Action Plan is creating a more equitable Canada for 2SLGBTQI+ communities, for present and future generations. While the work is ongoing, the Government of Canada continues to engage leaders, community members, experts and advocates to respond to the needs of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Women and Gender Equality Canada also recently completed a call for proposals, which could provide up to $25 million for community-informed projects that will address barriers to equality.

Quotes

"The 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan is now in its second year, and we have seen the importance of investing in grassroots community organizations. Unfortunately, we continue to see a rise in hate that is impacting 2SLGBTQI+ communities - making people of all generations within these communities, especially youth, feel scared to be their authentic selves. While the Government is committed to supporting organizations, such as Fierté Canada Pride, we must make sure that the rights and safety of all Canadians are protected. No one should live in fear of being who they are."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The Government of Canada will always defend Canadians' right to be who they are and love who they love. With the rise in hate, many in the 2SLGBTQI+ communities are feeling unsafe. This funding will support the security needs for Pride festivals this season, ensuring that all Canadians can celebrate their authentic selves safely. We are committed to tackling the rise of hate and keeping communities safe, including through our upcoming Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate."

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities of Canada

Quick facts

Budget 2024 proposed $3 million over two years to support security needs for Pride Festivals. This year, Women and Gender Equality Canada is providing up to $1.5 million to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and Gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program.

over two years to support security needs for Pride Festivals. This year, Women and Gender Equality Canada is providing up to to Fierté Canada Pride under the terms and conditions of Women and Gender Equality's Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program. Budget 2024 proposed $ 12 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, to fund projects aimed at combatting hate against the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

over five years, starting in 2024-25, to fund projects aimed at combatting hate against the 2SLGBTQI+ community. In 2023, Fierté Canada Pride was provided $1.5 million , which allowed 50 Pride organizations to improve safety and security at their Pride gatherings, in adapting and providing security measures to counter increased hate in their local communities instead of cancelling programing or events. It also increased awareness of and capacity to respond to safety challenges, including through Peer-to-Peer workshops for Pride organizations to share best practices and resources.

, which allowed 50 Pride organizations to improve safety and security at their Pride gatherings, in adapting and providing security measures to counter increased hate in their local communities instead of cancelling programing or events. It also increased awareness of and capacity to respond to safety challenges, including through Peer-to-Peer workshops for Pride organizations to share best practices and resources. Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) is the national association of over 70 Canadian Pride organizations, representing festivals and events in every part of the country. They work to strengthen Pride organizations and 2SLGBTQI+ communities through elevating equity-denied people, practicing reconciliation in action, collaborating intentionally, building capacity, and advocating for systemic change.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Hannaan Hassan, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality Canada, 873-355-0996, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]