The Forged by Youth Award stands out as a one-of-a-kind program, inspiring creativity and teamwork while supporting the future of skilled trades education. The prize money helps keep school workshops thriving, covering costs like supplies, equipment repairs, and new tools, ensuring students can access the tools and materials they need to succeed. But beyond the financial benefits, the competition sparks enthusiasm and classroom teamwork. Every year, students report how much they enjoy working together on these ambitious projects and learning skills that complement and are adjacent to welding. These skills open the doors to a multitude of career paths in the skilled trades.

"We see students really come alive when they work on these projects," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "It's not just about the final product. It's about learning to collaborate, think creatively, and push their skills to the next level."

This past year's winner, Bayside Secondary School in Belleville, ON, went above and beyond with their fully functional "Mini Cookie Factory." Over 20 students collaborated to create a machine that bakes fresh cookies every three minutes, combining welding, fabrication, and programming into a deliciously creative project.

In 2023, G.W. Graham Secondary School in Chilliwack, BC, wowed judges with their "Bear-B-Q," a massive, 4,000-pound barbecue built to resemble a grizzly bear. The students worked together to design and construct the project, showcasing their welding expertise and attention to detail.

All winning projects submitted for the Forged by Youth Award demonstrate the diversity and ingenuity of the student teams and highlight how welding is more than just a trade; it's an art form. By encouraging students to engage in hands-on, creative projects, the award helps build excitement for welding careers while giving students practical experience.

How to Enter the 2025 Competition

Technical educators are urged not to miss their chance to showcase their students' talents and creativity. Submit a class project for the 2025 Forged by Youth Award and join the growing list of schools shaping the future of welding and joining in Canada.

Apply now for the 2025 CWB Foundation Forged by Youth Award—applications close June 20, 2025. Secondary school teachers who wish to enter must submit a project completed by their class during the current school year.

Eligible projects should be student-led and emphasize creativity, collaboration, and the application of welding skills. All ideas are welcome, whether it's a functional machine or an eye-catching sculpture. Full details, including how to apply, can be found on the CWB Foundation website at https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/programs/forged-by-youth-award/.

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for qualified professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status.

