MILTON, ON, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant. Designed to foster innovation and excellence in the field of materials joining, the grant is a collaborative effort led by the CWB Foundation, in partnership with CWB Group (Canadian Welding Bureau) and EWI (Edison Welding Institute).

The CWB Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant. Designed to foster innovation and excellence in the field of materials joining, the grant is a collaborative effort led by the CWB Foundation, in partnership with CWB Group (Canadian Welding Bureau) and EWI (Edison Welding Institute). (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation) The CWB Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant. Designed to foster innovation and excellence in the field of materials joining, the grant is a collaborative effort led by the CWB Foundation, in partnership with CWB Group (Canadian Welding Bureau) and EWI (Edison Welding Institute). (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation) The CWB Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant. Designed to foster innovation and excellence in the field of materials joining, the grant is a collaborative effort led by the CWB Foundation, in partnership with CWB Group (Canadian Welding Bureau) and EWI (Edison Welding Institute). (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation)

The Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant aims to bridge the gap between academic research and the evolving needs of the industry. By supporting researchers and emerging leaders from Canadian post-secondary institutions, this initiative fosters the development of innovative solutions to address pressing challenges in materials joining in areas such as advanced additive manufacturing, energy transition and sustainability, and more. As industries increasingly rely on advanced materials and precision engineering, encouraging collaboration between academia and industry is essential to maintaining Canada's global competitiveness. This grant equips researchers with the resources to push the boundaries of what is possible in materials joining, ensuring that Canada remains a leader in this critical field.

Grant Benefits:

Financial support of up to $50,000 CAD per accepted project for a 12-month period

CAD per accepted project for a 12-month period Access to leading research from EWI's Columbus, Ohio , and Buffalo, New York locations.

, and locations. A chance to engage in multi-year research with renewal opportunities for sustained project development.

Opportunities to contribute to global advancements in materials joining technology, positioning recipients as leaders in their field.

"In today's rapidly evolving industrial landscape, new problems demand new solutions. Investment in research and education at the post-secondary level is critical to advancing Canada's economy and enhancing the global competitiveness of our industries," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "The CWB Foundation Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant is a strategic response to these needs, offering Canadian students and post-secondary faculty the resources they need to explore and develop groundbreaking solutions. By supporting academic research, this grant aims to ensure that Canada remains at the forefront of materials joining research, renowned for excellence and innovation."

How to Apply

The CWB Foundation invites full-time faculty members from engineering or engineering technology programs at Canadian universities and colleges to apply for this prestigious grant. Applications will be evaluated by the CWB-EWI Research Committee based on the merits of the research proposals received. The committee will consider the potential impact, feasibility, and alignment of the proposed research with industry needs.

Those interested can review eligibility and apply on the CWB Foundation website: Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant - CWB Welding Foundation

The application period for the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant is open January 1, 2025 to March 1, 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by April 15, 2025. Please ensure all applications are submitted by the deadline.

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for skilled professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status.

Contact Information

For more information on the Advanced Materials Joining Research Grant and how to apply, please visit the CWB Foundation website or contact the CWB Foundation at [email protected].

SOURCE CWB Welding Foundation

Media Contact: Sarah Dingman, Manager, Marketing Communications, CWB Foundation, [email protected], 249-885-3508