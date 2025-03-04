MILTON, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation is now accepting applications for student bursaries and scholarships, financially supporting those pursuing careers in welding or welding-related fields. Applications are open until June 13, 2025, and students across Canada could secure funding to ease the cost of education, training and equipment as they take the next step in their careers.

"Our bursaries and scholarships help remove financial barriers so students can focus on gaining the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to succeed in welding and related industries," said Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "We encourage students, parents, educators, and mentors to explore these opportunities and apply or share them with those who qualify."

These awards provide critical financial support, helping students reduce the cost of tuition, training, and essential equipment as they pursue careers in welding and welding-related fields. These bursaries and scholarships open doors to industry-recognized education, hands-on learning, and career-building opportunities, ensuring recipients are well-equipped for success. Many past award winners have leveraged this support to advance into rewarding skilled trades careers, gaining employment in welding, materials joining, engineering, and related industries. By easing financial barriers and providing access to top-tier education, these awards empower students to focus on developing their skills, achieving certifications, and stepping confidently into the workforce.

Joseph G. Doria Exemplary Student Award

Who: Secondary students accepted into a full-time welding program offered by a Canadian post-secondary institution.

Award Amount: Up to $3,000

Deadline For Applications: June 13, 2025

Apply for the Joseph G. Doria Exemplary Student Award

Nicole LeClair Welding Bursary

Who: Awarded to four students pursuing welding or a welding-related skilled trade at the post-secondary education level at a publicly funded post-secondary school within Ontario. Applicants must be residents of Ontario to be eligible to apply.

Award Amount: Up to $2,000 awarded to four recipients

Deadline for Applications: June 30, 2025

Apply for the Nicole LeClair Welding Bursary

Hugh A. Krentz Student Award

Who: Post-secondary students entering their final year of study in a welding-based program (a full list of programs is available here).

Award Amount: Up to $3,000

Deadline For Applications: June 13, 2025

Apply for the Hugh A. Krentz Student Award

CWB WeldSAFE Career Kickstart Award

Who: The CWB WeldSAFE Career Kickstart Award supports post-secondary students in Canada pursuing a career in welding or related fields who face financial barriers in acquiring essential PPE. Recipients receive a comprehensive PPE kit, including a 3M™ Speedglas™ Welding Helmet, Lincoln Electric Welding Jacket, and gloves.

Award: 1 CWB WeldSAFE Kit

Deadline For Applications: Open all year round

Apply for the CWB WeldSAFE Career Kickstart Award

Indspire Indigenous Bursaries

Who: Indigenous students currently enrolled in post-secondary courses related to or leading to careers in welding.

Award Amount: Varies Per Award

Deadlines For Applications: Varies Per Award

Learn More About The Indspire Indigenous Bursaries

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for qualified professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status.

