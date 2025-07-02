MILTON, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation has released its 2024–2025 Annual Report, capturing a year of growth, innovation, and national impact supporting welding and materials joining education across Canada. As part of its ongoing 10-Year Strategic Vision, the Foundation invested more than $5 million into programs and partnerships to reduce barriers, modernize technical education, and prepare the next generation of skilled welding professionals.

Hands-on skilled trades training, educator support, and over $5 million in impact. See the future of welding education. Post this Young participants in a Mind Over Metal welding camp gain hands-on experience with welding and materials joining, as well as confidence for their careers. (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation)

"This year's report reflects a coordinated effort to meet labour market needs while increasing access to quality training, particularly in rural, remote, and equity-deserving communities," says Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation. "We're proud to work alongside partners who believe in the power of hands-on education to change lives."

Highlights from the CWB Foundation 2024–2025 Annual Report include:

Over 90 programs delivered in over 140 communities, including new initiatives in Prince Edward Island , the Northwest Territories , and Portland, Oregon .

, the , and . More than $1.65 million invested in secondary school programs through capital and equipment grants, safety equipment, and technical educator training.

invested in secondary school programs through capital and equipment grants, safety equipment, and technical educator training. 196 participants completed pre-employment training through programs like Women of Steel™ and Mind Over Metal™ Workshops.

168 educators and career counsellors received upskilling and technical training, with 652 welder qualifications issued through pre-employment and upskilling programs.

Participants in the Filling the Gap: Pressure Welder Training Program reported a 98 per cent employment rate after completion.

There was a 24 per cent increase in high school welding program interest following CWB Foundation youth programming.

Camps saw 27 per cent of participants self-identifying as female, while 16 per cent identified as Indigenous.

The annual report also showcases powerful stories from the field, testimonials and case studies that show our impact in action.

As the demand for skilled trades continues to grow in sectors like clean energy, infrastructure, marine, and advanced manufacturing, the CWB Foundation's strategic alignment with industry, government, and education remains essential. New efforts to standardize welding and materials joining education, expand virtual welding simulator access, and enhance post-secondary research partnerships position the CWB Foundation as a national leader in workforce development.

To explore the full report and learn more about how the CWB Foundation is building a stronger, safer, and more inclusive future through welding and materials joining education, visit: https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/impact-reports

SOURCE CWB Welding Foundation

Media Contact: Sarah Dingman, Manager, Marketing & Communications, E: [email protected], P: 249-885-3508