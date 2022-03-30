Seasonal tire changes might be hard to book in Moncton

Acadia Toyota workers held a vote on Monday, March 14 and delivered an overwhelming strike mandate to their bargaining committee. The employer was quick to return to the table following the vote but did not fundamentally change their offer. Moncton Honda has followed a similar pattern.

"A strike is a last resort," said Norbert Levesque, President of Local 4501, representing workers at both dealerships. "For these workers to be frustrated enough to want to fight back speaks to how they feel they are being treated by their employers."

Service centres are known for generating consistent revenue for car dealerships and usually see a surge in the spring when vehicles are brought in for seasonal maintenance, tire changes and detailing.

"These two employers stand to lose a lot of seasonal work and must find a way to respond to these workers' concerns about fair scheduling, a more standardized structure for assigning work, and stronger wages," said MacNeil.

