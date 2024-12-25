Make the holiday season even sweeter with the project supported by the producers' organisation the Associazione L'Olivicola Cosentina and co-funded by the European Union.

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- European organic olive oil, especially extra virgin organic olive oil, is synonymous with healthy eating. At Christmas and New Year's Eve, the "Pure Olive Oil from Europe" project, supported by the producers' organisation L'Olivicola Cosentina and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of olive oil to Canada, brings a touch of unique excellence and authenticity to your festive table. And our gift to you under the tree is a delicious recipe: an olive oil shortcrust pastry tart with amaretti biscuits and ricotta. In addition to being a staple of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil offers numerous health benefits. It supports heart and brain health and skin vitality and is beneficial to the digestive system. Incorporating high-quality olive oil into your daily diet contributes to the well-being of mind and body and can help prevent a range of health issues. As a key ingredient in any diet, olive oil is not only delicious but also beneficial for your health. This olive oil is extracted from olives grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic chemicals. This environmentally friendly cultivation process guarantees a high-quality product because every stage of production meets strict standards. Processing takes place within just a few hours of harvesting, using only mechanical processes to best preserve the organoleptic properties of the oil. Furthermore, every single bottle of European extra virgin olive oil is fully traceable, thanks to a transparent system that tracks the production process from the olive grower through to pressing and bottling. The producer's label is the guarantee of this process and means consumers can trust the history and origin of every single drop of oil and ensures the authenticity of the product for those seeking conscious and responsible consumption.