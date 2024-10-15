Cold pressing consists of five phases. First, the fruits are selected and washed, and next, milled in stainless steel crushers. The third phase is "kneading"; the pulp is churned slowly at a controlled temperature. The fourth phase is the extraction of the unfiltered oil. Traditionally, the mixture is spread on fibre mats and pressed. In modern mills, oil is extracted using machines called decanters. The final phase separates the oil (80%) from the vegetable water (20%) in special centrifuges.

Now let's get cooking with a traditional olive oil focaccia.

Preparation 50 minutes

Rest time 4 hours

Ingredients for 6

Focaccia:

12g fresh brewer's yeast

1 1/2 tsp sugar

500 ml water

600g re-milled semolina

15g salt

10g extra virgin olive oil

Topping:

200g cherry tomatoes

15g oregano

salt

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 fresh basil leaves

Method

Dissolve the yeast and sugar in a large bowl with 400g of water. Add the flour and the yeast mixture and knead until very soft. Dissolve the salt in 100g of water and add to the dough. Drizzle in the oil, continuing to knead, until it is smooth and firm. Place in a well-oiled baking tray and rest for two hours until doubled in volume. Gently press the dough with oiled fingers, to cover the surface of the tray. Scatter over the tomatoes cut into quarters, oregano, salt and the oil and leave to rise for another two hours until doubled. Bake in a preheated oven at 250°C for 30 minutes. Remove, drizzle with more oil, garnish with the basil leaves and serve.

