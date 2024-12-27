With their delicate flavour and versatility, these oils are used both as a base ingredient and as a finishing touch to enhance dishes. Extra virgin olive oil is prized for its high quality and organoleptic properties and used in frying and sautéing as well as in preparations from dressings to marinades.

The best oils for cooking are those with the highest monounsaturated fat content, like extra virgin olive oil which is valued for its ability to enhance flavours and remain stable at high cooking temperatures.

Olive oil and extra virgin olive oil are undoubtedly perfect choices for dressings because they lend a rich and more complex flavour. For raw preparations and dressings, extra virgin olive oil is essential for pesto, mayonnaise, and vinaigrette. The latter is made with oil, vinegar (wine or balsamic), mustard, salt, and pepper and can transform a simple salad into a sophisticated dish.

Olive oil is essential as the base for a perfect tomato sauce. You just need tomatoes, fresh or canned, olive oil, garlic, onion, basil, and salt. Sauté the garlic and onion in olive oil, then add the tomatoes, salt, and basil, and cook slowly for a tasty sauce.

Olive oil is also an excellent medium for marinating meat, fish, and vegetables; it infuses flavour and helps keep foods succulent.

When making healthier desserts and pastries, olive oil is an excellent substitute for butter and makes your bakes softer. Choose a light oil that doesn't overpower the subtle flavours. Olive oil and extra virgin olive oil are also used to preserve foods, such as olives and sun-dried tomatoes. And don't forget the finishing touches: a drizzle of olive oil adds to the taste and improves the presentation of a finished dish.

Happy New Year!

SOURCE EU OLIVE OIL TC

