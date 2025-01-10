Natural skincare: olive oil and extra virgin olive oil are excellent moisturisers and can be applied directly to the skin to keep it supple and alleviate dryness. They also make a great natural shaving 'foam': olive oil helps the razor glide over the skin, leaving it soft, hydrated and protected from irritation. Try mixing olive oil with sugar to create a natural body scrub.

For a hair mask, apply oil to hair tips, leave for an hour and rinse off with a gentle shampoo; dry, damaged hair will regain its vigour, while dull hair will shine.

From skincare to home care and even mental health care. You can create a personalised natural room fragrance by mixing olive oil with essential oils such as lavender, mint or rosemary, for use in a diffuser or spray. But how can we help our mental health? The answer is through aromatherapy, which allows you to enjoy all the benefits of essential oil mixed with extra virgin olive oil, which can be diffused in the air during meditation or yoga sessions to give a feeling of complete relaxation and well-being.

Olive oil can also remove paint from skin. Rub it in, leave for a few minutes, and then rinse off with soap and water. And this rich ingredient also comes to the aid of our furry friends. After a walk, dogs' paws can crack due to friction, especially with hot pavements in summer: a gentle massage with olive oil hydrates and provides relief. For cats, a few drops of olive oil in their food help them get rid of hairballs more easily.

