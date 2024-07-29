New Scotties ads encourage Canadians to "call us by our name" when looking for high-quality facial tissues, including the brand's newly released Scotties Ultra Soft and Scotties Ultra Soft with Lotion tissues.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada's #1 facial tissue, Scotties®' has been proudly made in Canada since 1956, and yet, when Canadians are looking for our tissues, they don't always use the name Scotties, they often use the name of a brand that exited the Canadian consumer market last year. The brand is looking to change that tendency and help Canadians build the habit of asking for a Scotties and what better way to break a habit than through hypnotism?

In this humorous campaign, a diligent customer takes it upon themselves to finally get the brand's name right by undergoing hypnosis. Their trigger? A sneeze. And while the hypnosis seems to work – they always say the appropriate Scotties name – it's not always used at the most appropriate times. The new campaign is led by creative agency FCB Canada, the new agency of record for Scotties. At launch, the creative spot will run across broadcast, social, digital and streaming channels.

"We're thrilled to name FCB Canada as our agency of record for the Scotties brand and incredibly proud to debut the new hypnotism spot with them," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "With this new campaign, we wanted to poke fun at the fact that consumers have been calling us by the wrong name for years and educate consumers that Scotties has been proudly serving Canadians for over 60 years, with more years to come, thanks to our increased capacity, so that we can continue being a national market leader in the facial tissue category."

"I don't think there's a more fundamental problem to help a brand solve than attribution," said Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO of FCB Canada. "When we saw this brief, we were excited to take it on because at its core we needed to change an ingrained behaviour – a behaviour most Canadians aren't even aware they're doing – calling Scotties by the wrong name despite it being the number one facial tissue in Canada. It was a bold first brief to take on, but Susan and the Kruger Products team were incredible partners committed to breakthrough work that did more than educate people but helped train them as well."

In line with Kruger Products' commitment to providing Canadians with high-quality facial tissues, Scotties is introducing its best products yet with Scotties Ultra Soft and Scotties Ultra Soft with Lotion. Proudly made in Canada, Scotties Ultra Soft and Ultra Soft with Lotion are produced at the state-of-the-art Sherbrooke manufacturing facility in Quebec, featuring one of Canada's most modern through air-dry (TAD) tissue machines. The new products are made with premium 3-ply cushiony layers for a luxurious softness that is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested for an ultra-lush experience. Scotties Ultra Soft with Lotion is enhanced with Aloe and Vitamin E, making it extra gentle on the skin and providing incomparable soothing comfort.

"Scotties Ultra Soft is our most premium and best facial tissue to date and we're thrilled to bring this innovation to the market so we can continue to meet the needs of Canadians," said Irving.

For more information on Scotties, please visit mykrugerproducts.ca/scotties

