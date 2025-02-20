Customers will also have access to some of Kruger Products' trusted consumer brands for the first time

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger Products, Canada's leading tissue manufacturer, is proud to introduce Kruger PRO, the reimagined away-from-home division, which brings its connection with customers to life by embodying a commitment to make business more comfortable for both Canadians and our southern neighbours. The Kruger PRO rebrand is designed to align the away-from-home division more closely with the organization's overall mission and vision of making life more comfortable and emphasize the company's shift in focus from "business to business" to becoming "people to people."

Kruger Products team celebrates rebranded mill in Trenton, Ontario (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

"Kruger PRO is our latest step towards becoming the most trusted tissue company in North America," said Stephen Blythe, Vice President, Marketing. "With Kruger PRO's updated positioning focused on making business more comfortable, we're excited to highlight our deep understanding of our customers' needs and the trust they place in us to deliver."

As the tissue industry has evolved over the last several years, it's become undeniable that developing and maintaining human connections is pivotal to success in this new ecosystem. Kruger PRO is a testament to Kruger Products' strong relationships with its customers, a key differentiator and strength in an increasingly competitive space.

As part of the rebrand, Kruger PRO will also introduce some of its trusted Canadian consumer brands into the away-from-home category. Starting in early April, customers will have access to Cashmere® and Scotties®, as well as White Cloud® in the U.S., bringing more of the comforts of home to away-from-home experiences.

In addition, the company's White Swan® brand is also undergoing a revamp, giving the environmentally focused brand a fresh, contemporary look across its entire portfolio. The new packaging features an updated logo, green colour palette and elegant, nature-inspired imagery, reinforcing the brand's environmentally focused positioning while maintaining a connection to the product customers have come to love.

The all-new Kruger PRO, introduction of consumer brands into the away-from-home division, and White Swan® revamp together underscore Kruger Products' ongoing commitment to making business more comfortable for its customers and reflects the trust and confidence the company has earned as a dependable partner delivering quality products.

To learn more, visit krugerpro.com

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan® and Bonterra® Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

®' Registered trademark of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., used under licence.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

Media Contact: Leya De Nil, North Strategic (for Kruger Products), [email protected], 647-527-1891