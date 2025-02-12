Proudly made in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, the manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®, cheekily reminds Canadians, they can clean up just aboot any mess.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kruger Products announced a new creative campaign, 'Made by Canadians for Canadians,' to remind consumers, now more than ever, to embrace their uniqueness and buy made-in-Canada tissue products. With over 2300 Canadian employees and nine manufacturing facilities strategically located nationally, Kruger Products is making it easier for Canadians to choose everyday quality tissue products made by, and in, their communities.

From A-Zed (not A-Zee), Kruger Products Embraces Unique Canadianisms to Encourage Consumers to Buy Canadian (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

Double-double ply Canadiana for the win. The new campaign leans into the nuances of Canadiana with humour to ensure consumers everywhere tip their toques (not hats), direct guests to the washroom (not restroom), embrace the extra eh-bsorbent and go the extra kilometre (not mile) for the environment with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®.

Made by Canadians for Canadians. Like Canadians, the campaign is a perfect combination of practical, humourous and helpful for those looking to identify and buy goods manufactured in Canada. Kruger Products manufacturing plants represent a tissue manufacturing capacity of 48% of Canada's total output.

"Canadians clearly want to support products made in Canada, but it can be tricky to identify while shopping. As a proud Canadian brand known for helping clean up messes, we're happy to help," said Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products. "Not all tissue products on Canadian shelves are made in Canada, so we are making it easier for them to check the label and buy with confidence. We've placed the words 'Made in Canada' right on our packaging to showcase our pride in manufacturing our products locally.'

Proudly Canadian and Investing at Home. Founded in 1904 in Montreal, Quebec, Kruger prides itself on their unwavering support of communities, causes and partners. In fact, since 2018, Kruger Products has invested over $1B in Quebec alone with state-of-the-art machinery to help meet consumer needs. Committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves and guided by a mission of 'Making Everyday Life More Comfortable', Kruger Products fosters well-being and meaningful connections with communities' coast to coast. From the Scotties®' Tournament of Hearts®, Kruger Big Assist®, Cashmere Collection® and Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation to partnerships with 4ocean, Kruger Products takes pride in giving back and making a difference where it matters most.

About Kruger Products – Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past thirteen years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,300 employees in Canada and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

For further information: Chris Dionne, North Strategic for Kruger Products, 416-500-3802, [email protected]