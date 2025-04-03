Five Canadian regional winners to receive $25,000 each with one association crowned the national winner after a Canada-wide vote, receiving an additional $75,000 Grand Prize.

Starting April 8 at 5 p.m. ET, Canadians can cast their vote at krugerbigassist.ca/vote.

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra®, proudly made in Canada, today announced this year's five minor hockey associations named regional winners of the Kruger Big Assist. Each regional winner will receive a $25,000 Kruger Big Assist donation and vie for the Grand Prize of an additional $75,000—determined by a national vote—to help provide access to hockey for more kids in their communities.

"Since we launched the Kruger Big Assist five years ago, we've seen the incredible work minor hockey associations do across the country to get more kids on the ice," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "We're thrilled to spotlight and celebrate the impact that this year's five regional winners are making in their communities and are proud to do our part in helping them extend this impact with the Kruger Big Assist."

Now in its fifth year, the Kruger Big Assist has committed over $1 million to over 45 minor hockey associations across the country, helping over 1,000 families access hockey by removing barriers and making the sport more accessible and inclusive for all.

The 2025 Kruger Big Assist regional winners are:

Kimberley Minor Hockey Association – Kimberley, British Columbia

– Leduc Minor Hockey Association – Leduc, Alberta

– North Halton Girls Hockey Association – North Halton, Ontario

– North Halton, AHM Saint-Léonard – Montréal, Québec

– Montréal, Québec Straits Minor Hockey Association – St. Barbe, Newfoundland and Labrador

Canadian hockey stars will represent each regional winner and encourage Canadians to join in on the assist by casting their vote for which association should receive the Grand Prize. The Kruger Big Assist ambassadors are:

Pacific: Macklin Celebrini , first overall 2024 NHL Draft Pick

, first overall 2024 NHL Draft Pick Prairies: Nazem Kadri , Stanley Cup Champion

, Stanley Cup Champion Quebec : Marie-Philip Poulin , four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion

: , four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion Ontario : Natalie Spooner , three-time Olympic medalist and world champion

: , three-time Olympic medalist and world champion Atlantic: Hayley Wickenheiser , five-time Olympic medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer

This year's winning associations were selected for their impressive efforts related to four criteria which describe their ability to:

REACH families in need of financial assistance

INSPIRE youth to fall in love with the sport

SUPPORT youth in developing life skills they can use outside the arena

ENCOURAGE diversity and inclusion in the community through hockey initiatives.

Grand Prize Voting: An Additional $75,000 to be awarded!

The five regional winners are in the running to receive an additional $75,000 Grand Prize, as decided by Canadians. From 5:00 p.m. ET on April 8 to 5:00 p.m. ET on April 11, Canadians can cast their vote for which of the five minor hockey associations best demonstrates how they will encourage more kids to play hockey by removing barriers and making the game more accessible and inclusive for their community.

There is a limit of one vote per person, with the Grand Prize winner announced on April 17, 2025. Canadians can learn more about each association's story and cast their vote at KrugerBigAssist.ca.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past thirteen years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,300 employees in Canada and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

