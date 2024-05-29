Scotiabank's Sloane Muldoon awarded Employment Equity Champion in Employment Equity Achievement Awards

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce that Sloane Muldoon, Senior Vice President, Global HR Services, has been named Employment Equity Champion by the Government of Canada. The award is part of the 2024 Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) and recognizes an executive for their proven record of championing employment equity within their organization, as well as the recipients' overall contribution to diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace.

Sloane was recognized for her multiple employment equity and inclusive achievements, including serving as the executive sponsor and co-chair of The Scotiabank Women Initiative (SWI) for three years. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Sloane has a long-standing record of championing employment equity at Scotiabank and embodies an ethos of diversity, equity and inclusion in her leadership," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resource Officer, Scotiabank. "Throughout her career, Sloane has been a true catalyst for change, recognizing the Banks greatest asset is our people, and being willing to open the door for others behind her to advance employment equity. On behalf of all Scotiabankers, I am proud to congratulate Sloane in this incredibly well-deserved achievement."

Sloane was recognized for her multiple employment equity and inclusive achievements, including serving as the executive sponsor and co-chair of The Scotiabank Women Initiative (SWI) for three years. During Sloane's time in role, SWI exceeded its goal of $3 billion for capital deployed to support women, with the program growing to 20,000 participants. During her tenure as the Bank's Global Inclusion lead, Sloane championed the development of an Indigenous Centre of Excellence at the Bank to better support the inclusion of Indigenous employees across the organization. Sloane also led Bank-wide initiatives to support employees with disabilities (PWDs) during her time as chair of the Bank's Employee Accessibility Executive Council, advancing the Bank's accessibility operating model to address gaps in the employee experience for PWDs.

Most recently, Sloane championed the expansion of Scotiabank's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Sponsorship Program, which pairs mid-level employees from equity-deserving groups with senior level employees who use their influence and advocacy to obtain positive career impacts for the employee they sponsor. Under Sloane's leadership of the program, four business and functional lines implemented cohorts between 2022 to 2023, with 85 per cent of protégés graduating. Of those graduates, 99 per cent have remained at the Bank as of April 2024. From the 2022 Global Wealth Management Pilot cohort, 42 per cent of retained protégé graduates received a promotion as of April 2024.

