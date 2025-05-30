TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced a series of changes to select ScotiaFunds.

Management Fee Reductions

Scotia Global Asset Management is reducing the management fees for the following Scotia Index Funds (Series F), effective immediately:

Fund Name New Fee Scotia Canadian Bond Index Fund 0.10 % Scotia Canadian Equity Index Fund 0.15 % Scotia International Equity Index Fund 0.15 % Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund 0.15 %

Risk Rating Changes

The following risk rating changes are being made effective immediately:

Fund Current Rating New Rating Scotia Global Equity Fund High Medium to High Scotia Wealth Canadian Small Cap Pool Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth North American Dividend Pool Low to Medium Medium

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by Scotia Global Asset Management to determine the risk level of the ScotiaFunds. There is no change to the investment objectives or the strategies of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

