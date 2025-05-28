TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Dawit L. Petros is the winner of the 15th annual Scotiabank Photography Award.

As winner of the prestigious Award, Petros will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo Primary Exhibition at The Image Centre, and a published book of his work distributed worldwide by renowned art book publisher, Steidl.

Dawit L. Petros, Artist Portrait. Photography by Dawit L. Petros. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Congratulations to Dawit L. Petros, winner of the 15th annual Scotiabank Photography Award," said Jacqui Allard, Group Head, Global Wealth Management, Scotiabank. "His compelling artistic vision thoughtfully layers historical narratives with contemporary experiences in ways that disrupt and redefine how we perceive our world and its histories, truly reflecting the essence of the Scotiabank Photography Award. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming exhibition and book, which is sure to be a memorable and engaging experience for all."

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists, by engaging Canadians and raising awareness through photographic art of the issues and forces of our time. The Award was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky with a goal of recognizing and accelerating artists' careers as they reach the next level of national and international recognition.

"Congratulations to Dawit L. Petros, the 2025 Scotiabank Photography Award winner," said Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the Scotiabank Photography Award and jury chair. "His powerful work brings overlooked histories to light, tracing colonial legacies and migration across continents through a dynamic interplay of photography, sound, and sculpture. I'm thrilled to see his vision come to life in the upcoming exhibition and book—an important recognition of his impact on contemporary photography."

Emmanuelle Léonard and Greg Staats were also finalists for the 2025 Award and will each receive cash prizes of $10,000. The 2025 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees represent the result of an annual Canada-wide search for excellence. The Scotiabank Photography Award is peer-reviewed at every stage of the nomination and adjudication process and nominees must meet eligibility criteria.

The 2025 Scotiabank Photography Award jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury Chair

Stéphane Aquin, Director, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Andrea Kunard , Senior Curator of Photography, National Gallery of Canada

, Senior Curator of Photography, National Gallery of Canada Mireille Eagan , Curator of Contemporary Art, The Rooms

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit www.scotiabankphotoaward.com.

Clara Gutsche, winner of the 2024 Scotiabank Photography Award has a solo Primary Exhibition at the Toronto Image Centre which will be on view from May 7 – August 2, 2025.

