TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is accepting grant submissions for its Net-Zero Research Fund. Not-for-profit and charitable organizations developing research and opportunities to decarbonize key sectors of our economy have until Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to submit their proposals for funding.

Established in 2021 as part of the Bank's Climate Commitments, Scotiabank's $10 million Net-Zero Research Fund initiates partnerships with leading think tanks and academic institutions and provides funding to support research to advance global decarbonization.

"Climate change continues to be a major priority for Scotiabank and we are contributing to the development of sustainable options that help to advance a low-carbon economy," says Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Social Impact, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "Scotiabank's Net-Zero Research Fund invests in innovative research for climate adaptation. This helps to foster the collaboration and knowledge sharing that builds vital connections between non-profit research institutes and the corporate sector which is critical to the transition to a net-zero future."

To date, Scotiabank's Net-Zero Research Fund has supported 21 academic and non-profit organizations conducting climate and decarbonization research within Canada, the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean for the following types of projects:

Expanding carbon sequestration

Developing improvements to greenhouse gas emissions-related measurements, data aggregation and dissemination focused on sectors with limited data availability and regional variability (such as agriculture and residential mortgages)

Identifying public policy and regulatory changes required to enable rapid decarbonization

Increasing the consumer, municipal, or industrial demand for lower or zero-carbon technologies

For example, one of last year's winners is Con Vida Foundation, a Colombian NGO focused on promoting sustainable, green avocado farming across the tropical Andes. As part of their research, the organization is evaluating the benefit of avocado crops as a new carbon sink across the region. Read more about their work here.

Scotiabank grants for successful proposals in 2023 will range from CAD $25,000 to CAD $100,000. Organizations must be registered not-for-profit or charitable organizations in their jurisdiction to be eligible for the Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund.

For information on submission eligibility and how to apply, please visit https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/responsibility-impact/climate-commitments/climate-change-centre-of-excellence.html .

