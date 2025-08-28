TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Group Head & Chief Risk Officer Phil Thomas will speak at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 9, 2025.

Mr. Thomas is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. ET. Interested parties may listen to the session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

