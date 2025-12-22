TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 6, 2026.

Mr. Thomson is scheduled to participate from approximately 12:40 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. E.T. Interested parties may listen to the session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

For investor inquiries only: Meny Grauman, Investor Relations, [email protected]; For media inquiries only: Claire Dawson, Global Communications, [email protected]