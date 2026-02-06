TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 15 awards at the annual FundGrade A+® Awards, presented by Fundata Canada Inc. The awards celebrate investment funds and managers that have demonstrated outstanding, risk-adjusted performance over the past year.

"This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgement of the discipline and commitment our investment teams bring to delivering outstanding results for our clients across asset classes, investment vehicles and brands," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2025 are:

Fund Name CIFSC Category Number of

Funds in the

Category FundGrade

Start Date FIXED INCOME Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 82 2018-12-31 Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 58 2015-12-31 Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 58 2015-12-31 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 29 2017-12-31 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 29 2015-12-31 Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool* Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 42 2016-12-31 EQUITY Scotia Canadian Growth Fund Canadian Focused Equity 71 2015-12-31 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF (DXQ) North American Equity 34 2022-12-31 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund** U.S. Equity 256 2015-12-31 Scotia U.S. Equity Fund U.S. Equity 256 2015-12-31 BALANCED Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Equity Balanced 56 2015-12-31 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 190 2015-12-31 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 51 2015-12-31 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund*** Tactical Balanced 51 2015-12-31 ALTERNATIVES Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund Alternative Credit Focused 29 2022-12-31

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2025.

* Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool is sub-advised by Guardian Capital LP. ** Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Investment Management. *** Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.

For more information on these funds, please visit scotiagam.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com . Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036