Feb 06, 2026, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 15 awards at the annual FundGrade A+® Awards, presented by Fundata Canada Inc. The awards celebrate investment funds and managers that have demonstrated outstanding, risk-adjusted performance over the past year.
"This recognition is a meaningful acknowledgement of the discipline and commitment our investment teams bring to delivering outstanding results for our clients across asset classes, investment vehicles and brands," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.
Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2025 are:
|
Fund Name
|
CIFSC Category
|
Number of
|
FundGrade
|
FIXED INCOME
|
Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV)
|
Canadian Short Term Fixed Income
|
82
|
2018-12-31
|
Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool
|
Multi-Sector Fixed Income
|
58
|
2015-12-31
|
Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool
|
Multi-Sector Fixed Income
|
58
|
2015-12-31
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP)
|
Preferred Share Fixed Income
|
29
|
2017-12-31
|
Dynamic Preferred Yield Class
|
Preferred Share Fixed Income
|
29
|
2015-12-31
|
Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool*
|
Canadian Corporate Fixed Income
|
42
|
2016-12-31
|
EQUITY
|
Scotia Canadian Growth Fund
|
Canadian Focused Equity
|
71
|
2015-12-31
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF (DXQ)
|
North American Equity
|
34
|
2022-12-31
|
Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund**
|
U.S. Equity
|
256
|
2015-12-31
|
Scotia U.S. Equity Fund
|
U.S. Equity
|
256
|
2015-12-31
|
BALANCED
|
Dynamic Power Balanced Fund
|
Canadian Equity Balanced
|
56
|
2015-12-31
|
Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class
|
Global Equity Balanced
|
190
|
2015-12-31
|
Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class
|
Tactical Balanced
|
51
|
2015-12-31
|
Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund***
|
Tactical Balanced
|
51
|
2015-12-31
|
ALTERNATIVES
|
Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund
|
Alternative Credit Focused
|
29
|
2022-12-31
|
The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2025.
|
* Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool is sub-advised by Guardian Capital LP.
|
** Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Investment Management.
|
*** Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.
For more information on these funds, please visit scotiagam.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.
CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036
