Scotiabank poll finds risk tolerance tops the list of challenges for couples, ahead of spending habits

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As Valentine's Day approaches, and with investment season in full swing, a new Scotiabank poll reveals that for many couples, the hardest part of investing together isn't spending or savings habits – it's agreeing on risk.

The poll, which looked at attitudes and experiences of couples investing together, found that over a third (38%) of Canadians in a relationship cite aligning on risk tolerance as the one of the biggest challenges when investing toward shared financial goals, compared to 34% who cite differences in spending/saving habits.

The poll also revealed that other significant challenges point to a need for greater support and guidance. More than a quarter (28%) noted difficulty deciding whether to combine finances or keep accounts separate, and 20% said they are unsure where to start investing.

"Money can be one of the most sensitive topics in a relationship, but it's also one of the most important," says Helen He, Vice President, Retail Investments at Scotiabank. "Having conversations about goals and risk can help couples make investment decisions they're both comfortable with. At Scotiabank, we're committed to guiding couples toward investment approaches that work for both partners."

Despite the challenges, the poll suggests that many couples are approaching investing as a team. The majority of Canadians in a relationship say they are comfortable sharing investment decision-making with their partner, driven by high levels of trust in their partner's financial judgement (66%), confidence in their investment knowledge (64%), and a belief that investing together can strengthen the relationship (59%).

Generational differences play a role

Across generations, couples also take different approaches to investing together. Roughly two-thirds (68%) of Gen Z Canadians in a relationship see clear benefits to investing together, compared to 52% of Gen X and 59% of Boomers. However, Gen Z is also the most likely to say they need guidance, with 28% citing not knowing where to start as a significant challenge.

Boomers, on the other hand, are the most likely to struggle with agreeing on risk tolerance (42%), followed by Gen Z (38%), underscoring how investment needs and concerns can vary by life stage.

"The data highlights the importance of tailored advice and tools that reflect evolving goals and risk preferences over time," says He. "For couples, that often starts with a conversation to determine how much uncertainty each person is comfortable with, which goals are shared versus individual, and how they want to get started.

By helping Canadians define their goals upfront and align them with appropriate investment solutions, Scotiabank is supporting more confident conversations about risk, priorities and the path forward, so couples can work toward what matters most together."

