Scotiabank's 2025 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.





Fiscal 2025 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2024) Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Q4 2024) • Net income of $7,758 million, compared to $7,892 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $5.67, compared to $5.87 • Return on equity(1) of 9.7%, compared to 10.2% • Net income of $2,206 million, compared to $1,689 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.65, compared to $1.22 • Return on equity of 11.0%, compared to 8.3%



Fiscal 2025 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Fiscal 2024) Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Q4 2024) • Net income of $9,510 million, compared to $8,627 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.09, compared to $6.47 • Return on equity of 11.8%, compared to 11.3% • Net income of $2,558 million, compared to $2,119 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.93, compared to $1.57 • Return on equity of 12.5%, compared to 10.6%

Fiscal 2025 Performance versus Medium-Term Financial Objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2025 performance against our medium-term financial objectives:

Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2025 Results

Reported Adjusted(2) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ (3.4) % 9.6 % Return on equity of 14%+ 9.7 % 11.8 % Achieve positive operating leverage(1) Negative 2.2% Positive 3.0% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio(3) of 13.2% N/A

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $7,758 million for the fiscal year 2025, compared with net income of $7,892 million in 2024. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $5.67, compared to $5.87 in the previous year. Return on equity was 9.7%, compared to 10.2% in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $2,206 million compared to $1,689 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS was $1.65, compared to $1.22 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 11.0% compared to 8.3% a year ago.

This quarter's net income included adjusting items of $352 million after-tax. These included a restructuring charge and severance provisions related to actions taken to simplify the organizational structure in Canadian Banking, restructure and right-size Asia operations in Global Banking and Markets and regionalize activities across the international footprint, in line with the Bank's enterprise strategy, as well as legal provisions.

Adjusted net income(2) was $9,510 million for the fiscal year 2025, up from $8,627 million in the previous year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $7.09 versus $6.47 in the previous year. Adjusted return on equity was 11.8% compared to 11.3% in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $2,558 million, up from $2,119 million in the previous year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93, compared to $1.57 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 12.5% compared to 10.6% a year ago.

"2025 was a very positive year for the Bank," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank. "We delivered improving results through the year as we strengthened our balance sheet, improved our loan-to-deposit ratio, and increased return on equity. This quarter all our business lines reported year-over-year earnings growth with particular strength in Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets and improving results in Canadian Banking".

Canadian Banking delivered adjusted earnings(2) of $3,428 million in 2025, down 9% from the prior year due primarily to a significant increase in provision for credit losses and a lower margin reflecting the impact of Bank of Canada's recent rate cuts.

International Banking generated adjusted earnings(2) of $2,809 million in 2025, up 2% year-over-year. Revenue growth combined with disciplined expense management was partly offset by the impact of global minimum tax (GMT). Continued portfolio optimization resulted in improved profitability with ROE(2) of 14.7%, up from 13.6% last year.

Global Wealth Management adjusted earnings(2) were $1,706 million, up 17% year-over-year driven by strong revenue growth from higher mutual fund fees, brokerage revenues, and net interest income across the Canadian and International wealth businesses. Additionally, assets under management of $432 billion grew 16% year-over-year and average fourth quarter deposits of $50 billion grew 32% from last year.

Global Banking and Markets reported earnings of $1,921 million in 2025, up 30% year-over-year. Results were driven by strong performance in our capital markets business as well as higher underwriting and advisory fees, partly offset by higher expenses to support business growth.

"We are making clear progress towards achieving our key priorities, including being disciplined in our capital allocation, prioritizing value over volume, earning primary clients, and seeking out ways to work better, faster, safer, and at a lower cost," continued Mr. Thomson. "I would like to thank all our Scotiabankers for their contributions in 2025. We enter 2026 with significant momentum – focused on achieving our medium-term objectives."

The Bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(3) of 13.2%, up from 13.1% last year and continued to maintain strong liquidity metrics.

____________________________________ (1) Refer to page 136 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2025 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (3) The regulatory capital ratios are based on Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2023).

Financial Highlights



As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended (Unaudited) October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating results ($ millions)









Net interest income 5,586 5,493 4,923 21,522 19,252 Non-interest income 4,217 3,993 3,603 16,219 14,418 Total revenue 9,803 9,486 8,526 37,741 33,670 Provision for credit losses 1,113 1,041 1,030 4,714 4,051 Non-interest expenses 5,828 5,089 5,296 22,518 19,695 Income tax expense 656 829 511 2,751 2,032 Net income 2,206 2,527 1,689 7,758 7,892 Net income attributable to common shareholders 2,104 2,313 1,521 7,283 7,286 Operating performance









Basic earnings per share ($) 1.70 1.84 1.23 5.84 5.94 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.65 1.84 1.22 5.67 5.87 Return on equity (%)(1) 11.0 12.2 8.3 9.7 10.2 Return on tangible common equity (%)(2) 13.5 15.0 10.1 11.9 12.6 Productivity ratio (%)(1) 59.4 53.7 62.1 59.7 58.5 Operating leverage (%)(1)





(2.2) 1.5 Net interest margin (%)(2) 2.40 2.36 2.15 2.33 2.16 Financial position information ($ millions)









Cash and deposits with financial institutions 65,967 69,701 63,860



Trading assets 152,223 136,485 129,727



Loans 771,045 761,560 760,829



Total assets 1,460,042 1,414,686 1,412,027



Deposits 966,279 946,842 943,849



Common equity 76,927 75,258 73,590



Preferred shares and other equity instruments 9,939 8,544 8,779



Assets under administration(1) 868,347 825,070 771,454



Assets under management(1) 432,375 407,017 373,030



Capital and liquidity measures









Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(3) 13.2 13.3 13.1



Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(3) 15.3 15.2 15.0



Total capital ratio (%)(3) 17.1 16.9 16.7



Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio (%)(4) 29.1 29.0 29.7



Leverage ratio (%)(5) 4.5 4.5 4.4



TLAC Leverage ratio (%)(4) 8.5 8.6 8.8



Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(3) 474,453 463,484 463,992



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(6) 128 126 131



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(6) 116 120 119



Credit quality









Net impaired loans ($ millions) 4,903 4,656 4,685



Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(7) 7,654 7,386 6,736



Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.93 0.90 0.88



Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.63 0.61 0.61



Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(1)(8) 0.58 0.55 0.54 0.62 0.53 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans









and acceptances (annualized)(1)(8) 0.54 0.51 0.55 0.54 0.52 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(1) 0.51 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.46 Adjusted results(2)









Adjusted net income ($ millions) 2,558 2,518 2,119 9,510 8,627 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 1.93 1.88 1.57 7.09 6.47 Adjusted return on equity (%) 12.5 12.4 10.6 11.8 11.3 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (%) 15.2 15.1 12.8 14.3 13.7 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 54.3 53.7 56.1 54.5 56.1 Adjusted operating leverage (%)





3.0 2.3 Common share information









Closing share price ($)(TSX) 91.99 77.09 71.69



Shares outstanding (millions)









Average – Basic 1,239 1,244 1,238 1,244 1,226 Average – Diluted 1,245 1,245 1,243 1,248 1,232 End of period 1,236 1,242 1,244



Dividends paid per share ($) 1.10 1.10 1.06 4.32 4.24 Dividend yield (%)(1) 5.2 6.0 6.3 5.6 6.5 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 113,728 95,781 89,214



Book value per common share ($)(1) 62.22 60.57 59.14



Market value to book value multiple(1) 1.5 1.3 1.2



Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(1) 15.8 14.4 12.0



Other information









Employees (full-time equivalent) 86,431 87,317 88,488



Branches and offices 2,128 2,135 2,236





(1) Refer to page 136 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2025 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (3) The regulatory capital ratios are based on Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements. (4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Total Loss Absorbing Capacity. (5) The leverage ratios are based on Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Leverage Requirements. (6) The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR). (7) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (8) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation



Average exchange rate % Change

October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025

For the three months ended 2025 2025 2024

vs. July 31, 2025

vs. October 31, 2024

U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.721 0.728 0.732 (1.0) % (1.5) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 13.365 13.862 14.257 (3.6) % (6.3) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.512 2.624 2.748 (4.3) % (8.6) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 2,843.332 2,997.961 3,056.235 (5.2) % (7.0) % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 691.582 687.720 681.854 0.6 % 1.4 %



























Average exchange rate % Change





October 31 October 31

October 31, 2025

For the year ended



2025 2024

vs. October 31, 2024

U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.714 0.735 (2.9) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 13.950 13.091 6.6 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.593 2.757 (5.9) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 2,964.017 2,943.081 0.7 % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 685.697 682.082 0.5 %

























For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31, 2025 October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025

Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS) vs. October 31, 2024 vs. July 31, 2025

vs. October 31, 2024

Net interest income $ 85 $ 50 $ (11)

Non-interest income(2)

39

(19)

(70)

Total revenue

124

31

(81)

Non-interest expenses

(86)

(49)

(45)

Other items (net of tax)(2)

(24)

(5)

41

Net income $ 14 $ (23) $ (85)

Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.07)

Impact by business line ($ millions)













Canadian Banking $ 2 $ – $ 4

International Banking(2)

8

(8)

1

Global Wealth Management

3

2

(2)

Global Banking and Markets

3

2

24

Other(2)

(2)

(19)

(112)

Net income $ 14 $ (23) $ (85)



(1) Includes the impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income was $2,206 million compared to $1,689 million, an increase of 31%. Adjusted net income also increased 21% from $2,119 million to $2,558 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and income taxes.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income was $2,206 million compared to $2,527 million, a decrease of 13%. The decrease was driven primarily by higher non-interest expenses from the restructuring charge, partly offset by lower income taxes and higher net interest income and non-interest income. Adjusted net income was $2,558 million compared to $2,518 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income, non-interest income and lower income taxes, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses.

Total revenue

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Revenues were $9,803 million compared to $8,526 million, an increase of 15%.

Net interest income was $5,586 million compared to $4,923 million, an increase of $663 million or 13%. The increase was due primarily to a higher net interest margin, loan growth and the positive impact of foreign currency translation. The net interest margin was 2.40%, an increase of 25 basis points mainly from significantly lower funding costs driven by central bank rate cuts, and higher margins in International Banking and Global Banking and Markets.

Non-interest income was $4,217 million, an increase of $614 million or 17%. Adjusted non-interest income was $4,181 million, an increase of $578 million or 16%. The increase was due mainly to higher income from associated corporations primarily related to the KeyCorp investment, as well as higher wealth management revenues, underwriting and advisory fees, trading-related revenues, and banking fees.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Revenues were $9,803 million compared to $9,486 million, an increase of 3%.

Net interest income increased $93 million or 2%, due primarily to a higher net interest margin, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation. The net interest margin increased four basis points, mainly driven by higher business line margins.

Non-interest income increased $224 million or 6%. Adjusted non-interest income was up $180 million or 4%. The increase was due mainly to higher wealth management revenues, other fee and commission revenues, and underwriting and advisory fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The provision for credit losses was $1,113 million, compared to $1,030 million, an increase of $83 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 58 basis points compared to 54 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $71 million compared to a reversal of $13 million. The provision this period was primarily related to business growth, mainly in the International retail portfolio, as well as credit migration impacting Canadian Banking and Corporate loan book, partly offset by the impact of the improving macro economic outlook.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $1,042 million, compared to $1,043 million. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 54 basis points compared to 55 basis points. The decrease was due primarily to lower provisions in the retail portfolio, partly offset by higher provisions in the Canadian commercial portfolio.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The provision for credit losses was $1,113 million, compared to $1,041 million, an increase of $72 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 58 basis points compared to 55 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $71 million compared to $66 million. The provision this period was primarily related to business growth, mainly in the International retail portfolio, as well as credit migration impacting Canadian Banking and Corporate loan book, partly offset by the impact of the improving macro economic outlook.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $1,042 million, compared to $975 million, an increase of $67 million or 7% mainly in retail. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 54 basis points compared to 51 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest expenses were $5,828 million compared to $5,296 million, an increase of $532 million or 10%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $5,308 million compared to $4,784 million, an increase of $524 million or 11%, driven mainly by higher personnel costs including performance-based compensation, higher technology and advertising and business development costs to support strategic and regulatory initiatives, as well as the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 59.4% compared to 62.1%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 54.3% compared to 56.1%. Year-to-date operating leverage was negative 2.2% and positive 3.0% on adjusted basis.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Non-interest expenses were up $739 million or 14%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $5,308 million, an increase of $213 million or 4%, driven by higher personnel costs including performance-based compensation, higher technology and advertising and business development costs to support strategic and regulatory initiatives, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation. This was partly offset by lower professional fees and depreciation and amortization.

The productivity ratio was 59.4% compared to 53.7%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 54.3% compared to 53.7%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The effective tax rate was 22.9% compared to 23.2%. On an adjusted basis the effective tax rate was 23.6% compared to 21.8% due primarily to lower income in lower tax jurisdictions and the implementation of the GMT.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The effective tax rate was 22.9% compared to 24.7% and on an adjusted basis the effective tax rate was 23.6% compared to 25.0% due primarily to higher income in lower tax jurisdictions and withholding taxes paid in the prior quarter.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and opportunities. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2025 was 13.2%, an increase of approximately 10 basis points from the prior year. The ratio benefited from strong internal capital generation, revaluation gains on FVOCI securities, partly offset by the completion of the Bank's investment in KeyCorp, the impairment loss related to the announced sale of banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda, the impact of Q4 adjustment items, and share repurchases under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.3% as at October 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 30 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the CET1 ratio and issuances of U.S. $1 billion of Limited Recourse Capital Notes in each of the first and fourth quarters of 2025 partly offset by a redemption of U.S. $1.25 billion of subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes in the third quarter.

The Bank's Total capital ratio was 17.1% as at October 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 40 basis points from 2024, due primarily to the above noted redemptions, issuances and impacts to the Tier 1 capital ratio.

The TLAC ratio was 29.1% as at October 31, 2025, a decrease of approximately 60 basis points from the prior year, primarily from higher RWA.

The Leverage ratio was 4.5% as at October 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 10 basis points from the prior year, with growth in Tier 1 capital due to the above noted Additional Tier 1 Capital issuances, partly offset by increases in leverage exposure amounts.

The TLAC Leverage ratio was 8.5%, a decrease of approximately 30 basis points from 2024, primarily due to increased leverage exposures partly offset by higher available TLAC.

The Bank's capital, leverage and TLAC ratios continue to be in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2025. In 2026, the Bank will continue to maintain strong capital ratios, continuing to optimize capital deployment in line with its strategic plans.

Business Segment Review

Effective the first quarter of 2025, the Bank made voluntary changes to its allocation methodology impacting business segment presentation. The new methodology includes updates related to the Bank's funds transfer pricing (FTP), head office expense allocations, and allocations between business segments. Prior period results and ratios for each segment have been revised to conform with the current period's methodology. Further details on the changes are as follows:

FTP methodology was updated, primarily related to the allocation of substantially all liquidity costs to the business lines from the Other segment, reflecting the Bank's strategic objective to maintain higher liquidity ratios. Periodically, the Bank updates its allocation methodologies. This includes a comprehensive update to the allocation of head office expenses across countries within International Banking, updates to the allocation of clients and associated revenue, expenses, and balances between International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management to align with the strategy, as well as updates to the allocation of head office expenses and income taxes from the Other segment to the business segments. To be consistent with the reporting of its recent minority investment in KeyCorp, the Bank has also made changes to the reporting of certain minority investments in International Banking (Bank of Xi'an Co. Ltd.) and Global Wealth Management (Bank of Beijing Scotia Asset Management), which are now reported in the Other segment.

Canadian Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2025

2025

2024(2)

2025

2024(2) Reported Results



























Net interest income $ 2,672

$ 2,641

$ 2,635

$ 10,484

$ 10,185 Non-interest income(3)

735



730



684



2,941



2,848 Total revenue

3,407



3,371



3,319



13,425



13,033 Provision for credit losses

494



456



450



2,293



1,691 Non-interest expenses

1,617



1,596



1,578



6,405



6,125 Income tax expense

355



361



357



1,302



1,440 Net income $ 941

$ 958

$ 934

$ 3,425

$ 3,777 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 941

$ 958

$ 934

$ 3,425

$ 3,777 Other financial data and measures



























Return on equity(4)

17.8 %

18.4 %

17.5 %

16.3 %

18.3 Net interest margin(4)

2.30 %

2.29 %

2.32 %

2.29 %

2.38 Effective tax rate(5)

27.4 %

27.3 %

27.7 %

27.5 %

27.6 Average assets ($ billions) $ 466

$ 463

$ 457

$ 463

$ 449 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 379

$ 381

$ 385

$ 382

$ 389

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2025 - $(1) (July 31, 2025 - $(2); October 31, 2024 - $(2)) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 - $19 (October 31, 2024 - $(9)). (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21. (5) Refer to Glossary section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders for the description of the measure.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis) 2025

2025

2024(1)

2025

2024(1) Adjusted Results(2)



























Net interest income $ 2,672

$ 2,641

$ 2,635

$ 10,484

$ 10,185 Non-interest income

735



730



684



2,941



2,848 Total revenue

3,407



3,371



3,319



13,425



13,033 Provision for credit losses

494



456



450



2,293



1,691 Non-interest expenses(3)

1,616



1,595



1,577



6,401



6,121 Income tax expense

355



361



357



1,303



1,441 Net income $ 942

$ 959

$ 935

$ 3,428

$ 3,780

(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (3) Includes adjustment for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2025 – $1 (July 31, 2025 – $1; October 31, 2024 – $1) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – $4 (October 31, 2024 – $4).

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders was $941 million compared to $934 million, an increase of 1%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $942 million compared to $935 million, an increase of 1%. The increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income and net interest income, partly offset by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income attributable to equity holders was $941 million compared to $958 million, a decrease of 2%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $942 million compared to $959 million, a decrease of 2%. The decrease was driven primarily by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher net interest income.

Total revenue

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Revenues were $3,407 million compared to $3,319 million, an increase of 3%.

Net interest income was $2,672 million compared to $2,635 million, an increase of 1%. The increase was due primarily to loan growth, partly offset by a two basis points reduction in net interest margin driven by changes in business mix.

Non-interest income was $735 million compared to $684 million, an increase of 8%. The increase was due primarily to private equity gains, higher mutual fund distribution fees, and insurance income.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Revenues were $3,407 million compared to $3,371 million, an increase of 1%.

Net interest income was $2,672 million compared to $2,641 million, an increase of 1%, due primarily to higher net interest margin and asset growth. The net interest margin increased one basis point to 2.30%, driven by an increase in both asset and deposit margins, partly offset by changes in business mix.

Non-interest income was $735 million compared to $730 million, an increase of 1%, due primarily to higher insurance income and mutual fund distribution fees, partly offset by lower banking revenue.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The provision for credit losses was $494 million compared to $450 million, an increase of $44 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 43 basis points compared to 40 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $22 million compared to a reversal of $11 million. The provision this period related primarily to the impact of credit migration in retail unsecured portfolios, partly offset by the impact of the improving macroeconomic outlook.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $472 million compared to $461 million. This was due primarily to higher commercial provisions, partly offset by reductions in the retail portfolio. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 41 basis points, unchanged from prior period.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The provision for credit losses was $494 million compared to $456 million, an increase of $38 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 43 basis points compared to 40 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $22 million compared to $9 million. The increase related primarily to the impact of credit migration in retail unsecured portfolios, partly offset by the impact of the improving macroeconomic outlook.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $472 million compared to $447 million. This was driven primarily by higher retail formations and higher commercial provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 41 basis points compared to 39 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest expenses were $1,617 million compared to $1,578 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was due primarily to higher technology costs related to new systems and infrastructure implemented, increased project spend supporting key strategic and regulatory initiatives, as well as general inflationary increases. The productivity ratio was 47.5% in line with the prior year.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Non-interest expenses were $1,617 million compared to $1,596 million, an increase of 1%. The increase was due primarily to higher technology costs and project spend supporting key strategic and regulatory initiatives. The productivity ratio was 47.5% compared to 47.3%.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 27.4% compared to 27.7% in the prior year and 27.3% in the prior quarter.

Average assets

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average assets were $466 billion compared to $457 billion. The growth included $12 billion or 4% in residential mortgages, partly offset by a decline of $2 billion or 2% in business loans and $1 billion or 1% in personal loans.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average assets were $466 billion compared to $463 billion. The increase was driven by $3 billion or 1% growth in residential mortgages.

Average liabilities

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average liabilities were $379 billion compared to $385 billion. The decrease included a $3 billion or 2% reduction in non-personal deposits and $1 billion in personal deposits, both in term products, partly offset by growth in personal chequing and savings products.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average liabilities were $379 billion compared to $381 billion. The decrease was due primarily to a decline of $2 billion or 1% in personal deposits, mainly in term products, partly offset by an increase in personal chequing and savings products.

International Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2025

2025

2024(2)

2025

2024(2)

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,273

$ 2,245

$ 2,147

$ 8,866

$ 8,867

Non-interest income(3)

778



758



712



3,177



2,999

Total revenue

3,051



3,003



2,859



12,043



11,866

Provision for credit losses

595



562



556



2,309



2,285

Non-interest expenses

1,577



1,511



1,491



6,164



6,170

Income tax expense

201



219



168



781



705

Net income $ 678

$ 711

$ 644

$ 2,789

$ 2,706

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 41

$ 44

$ 158

$ 125

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 634

$ 670

$ 600

$ 2,631

$ 2,581

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(4)

13.9 %

14.9 %

12.7 %

14.6 %

13.5 % Net interest margin(4)

4.54 %

4.54 %

4.42 %

4.50 %

4.41 % Effective tax rate(5)

22.8 %

23.6 %

20.6 %

21.9 %

20.6 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 226

$ 223

$ 224

$ 227

$ 231

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 178

$ 173

$ 171

$ 175

$ 179



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2025 - $40 (July 31, 2025 - $39; October 31, 2024 - $36) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 - $152 (October 31, 2024 - $130). This income from associated corporations includes a tax normalization adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2025 - $9 (July 31, 2025 - $8; October 31, 2024 - $8) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 - $34 (October 31, 2024 - $27). (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21. (5) Refer to Glossary section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders for the description of the measure.





For the three months ended For the year ended

(Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2025



2025



2024(1)



2025



2024(1)

Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ 2,273

$ 2,245

$ 2,147

$ 8,866

$ 8,867

Non-interest income

778



758



712



3,177



2,999

Total revenue

3,051



3,003



2,859



12,043



11,866

Provision for credit losses

595



562



556



2,309



2,285

Non-interest expenses(3)

1,571



1,504



1,482



6,136



6,138

Income tax expense

203



221



171



789



714

Net income $ 682

$ 716

$ 650

$ 2,809

$ 2,729

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 41

$ 44

$ 158

$ 125

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 638

$ 675

$ 606

$ 2,651

$ 2,604



(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (3) Includes adjustment for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2025 – $6 (July 31, 2025– $7; October 31, 2024 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – $28 (October 31, 2024 – $32).

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders was $634 million compared to $600 million, an increase of 6%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $638 million compared to $606 million, an increase of 5%. The increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income, non-interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses, provision for credit losses and income taxes.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income attributable to equity holders was $634 million compared to $670 million, a decrease of 5%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $638 million compared to $675 million, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was driven primarily by higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher net interest income, non-interest income and lower income taxes, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis which is a non-GAAP measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21). Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reported, adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers to understand business performance without the impact of foreign currency translation and is used by management to assess the performance of the business segment. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the "Impact of foreign currency translation" table on page 4. Ratios are on a reported basis.

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis.

Reported results on a constant dollar basis





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2025



2025



2024(1)



2025



2024(1)

Constant dollars – Reported





























Net interest income $ 2,273

$ 2,293

$ 2,227

$ 8,866

$ 8,856

Non-interest income(2)

778



770



728



3,177



2,980

Total revenue

3,051



3,063



2,955



12,043



11,836

Provision for credit losses

595



574



582



2,309



2,293

Non-interest expenses

1,577



1,542



1,544



6,164



6,121

Income tax expense

201



223



171



781



704

Net income $ 678

$ 724

$ 658

$ 2,789

$ 2,718

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 42

$ 44

$ 158

$ 128

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 634

$ 682

$ 614

$ 2,631

$ 2,590

Other financial data and measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 226

$ 228

$ 230

$ 227

$ 232

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 178

$ 176

$ 177

$ 175

$ 178



(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) This includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2025 - $40 (July 31, 2025 - $39; October 31, 2024 - $38) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 - $152 (October 31, 2024 - $132).

Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis





For the three months ended For the year ended

(Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2025



2025



2024(1)



2025



2024(1)

Constant dollars – Adjusted





























Net interest income $ 2,273

$ 2,293

$ 2,227

$ 8,866

$ 8,856

Non-interest income

778



770



728



3,177



2,980

Total revenue

3,051



3,063



2,955



12,043



11,836

Provision for credit losses

595



574



582



2,309



2,293

Non-interest expenses(2)

1,571



1,535



1,536



6,136



6,089

Income tax expense

203



225



173



789



713

Net income $ 682

$ 729

$ 664

$ 2,809

$ 2,741

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 42

$ 44

$ 158

$ 128

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 638

$ 687

$ 620

$ 2,651

$ 2,613



(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) Includes adjustment for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2025 – $6 (July 31, 2025– $7; October 31, 2024 – $8) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – $28 (October 31, 2024 – $32).

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders was $634 million compared to $614 million, an increase of 3%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $638 million compared to $620 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income and net interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses, income taxes and provision for credit losses.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income attributable to equity holders was $634 million compared to $682 million, a decrease of 7%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $638 million compared to $687 million. The decrease was driven primarily by higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses and lower net interest income, partly offset by lower income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Revenues were $3,051 million compared to $2,955 million, an increase of 3%.

Net interest income was $2,273 million compared to $2,227 million, an increase of 2%, driven by lower funding costs mainly in Mexico. Net interest margin increased by 12 basis points to 4.54%, driven mainly by lower funding costs due to declines in central bank rates.

Non-interest income was $778 million compared to $728 million, an increase of 7%, driven by higher capital markets revenues in Chile and Brazil.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Revenues were $3,051 million compared to $3,063 million.

Net interest income was $2,273 million compared to $2,293 million, a decrease of 1%, driven mainly by higher funding costs. Net interest margin was in line with last quarter at 4.54%.

Non-interest income was $778 million compared to $770 million, an increase of 1%, driven by higher capital markets revenues in Brazil and Mexico.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The provision for credit losses was $595 million compared to $582 million, an increase of $13 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 144 basis points compared to 137 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $38 million compared to a reversal of $22 million. The provision this period was driven by retail portfolio growth, primarily in Mexico, along with credit quality migration in the retail portfolio, mainly in Chile, and in the commercial portfolio.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $557 million compared to $604 million, driven by lower retail formations, primarily in Colombia and Peru, due in part to the CrediScotia divestiture. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 135 basis points, compared to 142 basis points.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The provision for credit losses was $595 million compared to $574 million, an increase of $21 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 144 basis points compared to 139 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $38 million compared to $37 million. The provision this period was driven by retail portfolio growth, primarily in Mexico, along with credit quality migration in the retail portfolio, mainly in Chile, and in the commercial portfolio.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $557 million compared to $537 million due primarily to higher retail provisions mainly in Chile and Peru. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 135 basis points compared to 129 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest expenses were $1,577 million compared to $1,544 million, an increase of 2%, driven by higher personnel cost mainly in Chile and Brazil, and higher technology expenses in Chile and Mexico. The productivity ratio was 51.7% compared to 52.2%.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Non-interest expenses were $1,577 million compared to $1,542 million, an increase of 2%, driven by higher technology and advertising costs mainly in Mexico and Peru. The productivity ratio was 51.7% compared to 50.3%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 20.6%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.9% compared to 20.7%. The increase was due primarily to the impact of GMT and changes in earnings mix.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The effective tax rate was 22.8% compared to 23.6%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.9% compared to 23.6%. The decrease was due primarily to higher benefits from inflationary adjustment in the current quarter.

Average assets

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average assets were $226 billion compared to $230 billion. Total loans decreased $3 billion or 2%, primarily in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. The decrease was driven by a 7% reduction in business loans, partly offset by an increase of 4% in retail loans.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average assets were $226 billion compared to $228 billion. Other assets decreased $2 billion, mainly securities purchased under resale agreements in Brazil. Total loans were in line with the prior quarter, and growth in retail loans was offset by a reduction in business loans.

Average liabilities

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average liabilities were $178 billion compared to $177 billion. Total deposits increased by 4% primarily in Colombia and Peru. Non-personal deposits increased by 5% and personal deposits increased by 1%.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average liabilities were $178 billion compared to $176 billion. Total deposits increased by 1% primarily in Mexico and Brazil. Non-personal deposits increased by 2% and personal deposits increased by 1%.

Global Wealth Management





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2025



2025



2024(2)



2025



2024(2)

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 281

$ 266

$ 207

$ 1,025

$ 786

Non-interest income

1,423



1,338



1,259



5,403



4,803

Total revenue

1,704



1,604



1,466



6,428



5,589

Provision for credit losses

4



4



5



14



27

Non-interest expenses

1,095



1,030



949



4,144



3,655

Income tax expense

155



150



130



590



479

Net income $ 450

$ 420

$ 382

$ 1,680

$ 1,428

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 3

$ 3

$ 2

$ 10

$ 10

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 447

$ 417

$ 380

$ 1,670

$ 1,418

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(3)

16.7 %

15.7 %

14.8 %

16.0 %

13.9 % Effective tax rate(4)

25.6 %

26.4 %

25.4 %

26.0 %

25.1 % Assets under administration ($ billions) $ 797

$ 754

$ 704

$ 797

$ 704

Assets under management ($ billions) $ 432

$ 407

$ 373

$ 432

$ 373



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (3) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21. (4) Refer to Glossary section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders for the description of the measure.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31



(Taxable equivalent basis) 2025

2025

2024(1)

2025

2024(1)

Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ 281

$ 266

$ 207

$ 1,025

$ 786

Non-interest income

1,423



1,338



1,259



5,403



4,803

Total revenue

1,704



1,604



1,466



6,428



5,589

Provision for credit losses

4



4



5



14



27

Non-interest expenses(3)

1,086



1,021



940



4,108



3,619

Income tax expense

158



152



133



600



489

Net income $ 456

$ 427

$ 388

$ 1,706

$ 1,454

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 3

$ 3

$ 2

$ 10

$ 10

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 453

$ 424

$ 386

$ 1,696

$ 1,444



(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (3) Includes adjustment for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2025 – $9 (July 31, 2025 – $9; October 31, 2024 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – $36 (October 31, 2024 – $36).

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders was $447 million compared to $380 million, an increase of 18%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $453 million compared to $386 million, an increase of 17%. The increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income and net interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income attributable to equity holders was $447 million compared to $417 million, an increase of 7%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $453 million compared to $424 million, an increase of 7%. The increase was driven primarily by higher non-interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Revenues were $1,704 million compared to $1,466 million, an increase of 16%.

Net interest income was $281 million compared to $207 million, an increase of 37%, driven by strong loan and deposit growth and improved margins. Non-interest income was $1,423 million compared to $1,259 million, an increase of 13%, due primarily to higher brokerage revenues, mutual fund fees, and investment management fees, driven by growth in assets under management and assets under administration.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Revenues were $1,704 million compared to $1,604 million, an increase of 6%.

Net interest income was $281 million compared to $266 million, an increase of 6%, driven by loan and deposit growth and improved margins. Non-interest income was $1,423 million compared to $1,338 million, an increase of 6%, due primarily to higher mutual fund and brokerage revenues driven by growth in assets under management and assets under administration.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The provision for credit loss was $4 million compared to $5 million, a decrease of $1 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points, in line with the prior year.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $1 million, a decrease of $4 million from prior year.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $3 million, compared to nil in the prior year.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The provision for credit losses was $4 million compared to $4 million, in line with the prior period. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points compared to five basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $1 million, a decrease of $3 million from the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $3 million, compared to nil in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest expenses were $1,095 million compared to $949 million, an increase of 15%, due primarily to higher volume-related expenses, technology costs, and sales force expansion to support business growth. The productivity ratio was 64.2% compared to 64.7%.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Non-interest expenses were $1,095 million compared to $1,030 million, an increase of 6%, due primarily to higher volume-related expenses. The productivity ratio was 64.2% compared to 64.2%.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.6%, compared to 25.4% in the prior year, and 26.4% in the prior quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Assets under management were $432 billion compared to $373 billion, an increase of 16%, driven by market appreciation and higher net sales. Assets under administration were $797 billion compared to $704 billion, an increase of 13%, driven by market appreciation and higher net sales.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Assets under management were $432 billion compared to $407 billion, an increase of 6%, driven by market appreciation and higher net sales. Assets under administration were $797 billion compared to $754 billion, an increase of 6%, driven by market appreciation and higher net sales.

Global Banking and Markets





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2025

2025

2024(2)

2025

2024(2)

Reported Results





























Net interest income(3) $ 363

$ 350

$ 280

$ 1,400

$ 1,102

Non-interest income(3)

1,221



1,180

- 992



4,766



3,959

Total revenue

1,584



1,530

- 1,272



6,166



5,061

Provision for credit losses

20



19

- 19



97



47

Non-interest expenses

900



894

- 807



3,563



3,122

Income tax expense

145



144

- 99



585



414

Net income $ 519

$ 473

$ 347

$ 1,921

$ 1,478

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ –

$ –

$ –

$ (1)

$ –

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 519

$ 473

$ 347

$ 1,922

$ 1,478

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(4)

14.1 %

12.6 % - 9.0 %

12.8 %

9.6 % Net interest margin(4)

1.91 %

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.77 %

1.55 % Effective tax rate(5)

21.8 %

23.4 %

22.1 %

23.3 %

21.9 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 531

$ 493

$ 486

$ 509

$ 495

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 541

$ 513

$ 478

$ 520

$ 475



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (3) Includes the gross-up of tax-exempt income earned on certain securities reported in either net interest income or non-interest income for the three months ended October 31, 2025 – nil (July 31, 2025 – nil; October 31, 2024 – $2) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – nil (October 31, 2024 – $52). (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21. (5) Refer to Glossary section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders for the description of the measure.

Net income

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders was $519 million compared to $347 million, an increase of 50%. The increase was due primarily to higher non-interest income and higher net interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher income taxes.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net income attributable to equity holders was $519 million compared to $473 million, an increase of 10%. The increase was due primarily to higher non-interest income and higher net interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Revenues were $1,584 million compared to $1,272 million, an increase of 24%.

Net interest income was $363 million compared to $280 million, an increase of 29%. The increase was due primarily to higher net interest income from corporate lending margins, higher deposit volumes, and capital market activities and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Non-interest income was $1,221 million compared to $992 million, an increase of 23%. The increase was due primarily to higher fee and commission revenues and higher underwriting and advisory fees.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Revenues were $1,584 million compared to $1,530 million, an increase of 3%.

Net interest income was $363 million compared to $350 million, an increase of 4%. The increase was due primarily to higher net interest income from higher deposit volumes and margins, partly offset by lower net interest income from capital market activities.

Non-interest income was $1,221 million compared to $1,180 million, an increase of 3%. The increase was due primarily to higher fee and commission revenues and higher underwriting and advisory fees, partly offset by lower trading revenues.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

The provision for credit losses was $20 million compared to $19 million, an increase of $1 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points compared to six basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $10 million compared to $13 million. The provision this period was driven by credit quality migration.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $10 million compared to $6 million driven mainly by one account. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was four basis points, compared to two basis points.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

The provision for credit losses was $20 million compared to $19 million, an increase of $1 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points, in line with the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $10 million compared to $16 million. The provision this period was driven by credit quality migration.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $10 million compared to $3 million driven mainly by one account. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was four basis points, compared to one basis point.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest expenses were $900 million compared to $807 million, an increase of 11%. The increase was due primarily to higher personnel costs, including performance-based compensation, higher technology costs to support business growth and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Non-interest expenses were $900 million compared to $894 million, an increase of 1%. The increase was due primarily to higher personnel costs, including performance-based compensation and higher technology costs to support business growth.

Taxes

Effective tax rate was 21.8% compared to 22.1% in the prior year, and 23.4% in the prior quarter, due primarily to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Average assets

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average assets were $531 billion compared to $486 billion, an increase of 9%. The increase was due primarily to higher securities purchased under resale agreements, higher trading securities and the impact of foreign currency translation. This was partly offset by lower loans and acceptances of $8 billion or 8%.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average assets were $531 billion compared to $493 billion, an increase of 8%. The increase was due primarily to higher securities purchased under resale agreements and higher trading securities.

Average liabilities

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Average liabilities were $541 billion compared to $478 billion, an increase of 13%. The increase was due primarily to higher securities sold under repurchase agreements, higher deposit volumes of $6 billion or 4% and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Average liabilities were $541 billion compared to $513 billion, an increase of 5%. The increase was due primarily to higher securities sold under repurchase agreements and higher deposit volumes of $6 billion or 4%.

Other





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2025



2025



2024(2)



2025



2024(2)

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ (3)

$ (9)

$ (346)

$ (253)

$ (1,688)

Non-interest income(3)(4)(5)

60



(13)



(44)



(68)



(191)

Total revenue(3)

57



(22)



(390)



(321)



(1,879)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



–



1



1

Non-interest expenses(5)

639



58



471



2,242



623

Income tax expense(3)

(200)



(45)



(243)



(507)



(1,006)

Net income (loss) $ (382)

$ (35)

$ (618)

$ (2,057)

$ (1,497)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ (60)

$ 36

$ 1

$ (198)

$ (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (322)

$ (71)

$ (619)

$ (1,859)

$ (1,496)

Other measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 225

$ 228

$ 216

$ 228

$ 209

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 250

$ 243

$ 260

$ 254

$ 254



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (3) Includes the net residual funds transfer pricing, and the elimination of the tax-exempt income gross-up reported in net interest income, non-interest income, and provision for income taxes in the business segments, which are reported on a taxable equivalent basis. (4) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2025 - $139 (July 31, 2025 - $120; October 31, 2024 - $7) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 - $436 (October 31, 2024 - $77). (5) Includes elimination of fees paid to Canadian Banking by Canadian Wealth Management for administrative support and other services provided by Canadian Banking to the Global Wealth Management businesses. These are reported as revenues in Canadian Banking and operating expenses in Global Wealth Management.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2025



2025



2024(1)



2025



2024(1) Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ (3)

$ (9)

$ (346)

$ (253)

$ (1,688)

Non-interest income(3)

24



(5)



(44)



(78)



(48)

Total revenue

21



(14)



(390)



(331)



(1,736)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



–



1



1

Non-interest expenses(4)

135



81



(22)



373



(39)

Income tax expense

(73)



(38)



(167)



(351)



(884)

Net income (loss) $ (41)

$ (57)

$ (201)

$ (354)

$ (814)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) $ (7)

$ (1)

$ 1

$ (7)

$ 1

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (34)

$ (56)

$ (202)

$ (347)

$ (815)



(1) Effective Q1 2025, changes were made to the methodology used to allocate certain income, expenses and balance sheet items between business segments. Prior period results for each segment have been reclassified to conform with the current period's methodology. Refer to page 6 for further details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the description of the adjustments. (3) Adjustments for the three months ended October 31, 2025 include divestitures and wind-down of operations of $(45) and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $9 (July 31, 2025 - $8). Adjustments for the year ended October 31, 2025 include divestitures and wind-down of operations of $(36) (October 31, 2024 - $143) and amortization of acquisition-related intangible of $26. (4) Adjustments for the three months ended October 31, 2025 include divestitures and wind-down of operations of $57 (July 31, 2025 – $(23)), restructuring charge and severance provisions of $373 (October 31, 2024 - $53) and legal provision of $74. Adjustments for the three months ended October 31, 2024 also include impairment of non-financial assets of $440. Adjustments for the year ended October 31, 2025 include divestitures and wind-down of operations of $1,422 (October 31, 2024 - $(7)), restructuring charge and severance provisions of $373 (October 31, 2024 - $53) and legal provision of $74 (October 31, 2024 - $176). Adjustments for the year ended October 31, 2024 also include impairment of non-financial assets of $440.

The Other segment includes Group Treasury, investments in certain associated corporations, and smaller operating segments and corporate items which are not allocated to a business line. Group Treasury is primarily responsible for balance sheet, liquidity and interest rate risk management, which includes the Bank's wholesale funding activities.

Net interest income, non-interest income, and the provision for income taxes in each period include the elimination of tax-exempt income gross-up. This amount is included in the operating segments, which are reported on a taxable equivalent basis.

Net income from associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies. This adjustment normalizes the effective tax rate in the divisions to better present the contribution of the associated companies to the divisional results.

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Net loss attributable to equity holders was $322 million compared to $619 million. Adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders was $34 million compared to $202 million. The lower loss of $168 million was due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher expenses and higher taxes. The increase in revenues was driven mainly by higher net interest income related to lower funding costs, and higher revenue from associated corporations primarily related to the KeyCorp investment.

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Net loss attributable to equity holders increased by $251 million from the prior quarter, driven mainly by higher non-interest expenses, which include the restructuring charge and severance provisions. Adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders decreased $22 million. The lower loss was due to higher revenue and lower taxes, partly offset by higher expenses. The higher revenue was mainly driven by higher non-interest revenue, primarily from higher income from associated corporations.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2025 2025 2024 Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

$ 65,967 $ 69,701 $ 63,860 Precious metals



5,156

5,832

2,540 Trading assets













Securities



140,844

125,442

119,912 Loans



8,487

8,097

7,649 Other



2,892

2,946

2,166





152,223

136,485

129,727 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



203,008

185,360

200,543 Derivative financial instruments



46,531

43,801

44,379 Investment securities



149,948

149,151

152,832 Loans













Residential mortgages



370,191

360,937

350,941 Personal loans



110,567

107,890

106,379 Credit cards



18,045

17,472

17,374 Business and government



279,705

282,458

292,671





778,508

768,757

767,365 Allowance for credit losses



7,463

7,197

6,536





771,045

761,560

760,829 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance



177

133

148 Property and equipment



4,881

4,793

5,252 Investments in associates



6,317

6,029

1,821 Goodwill and other intangible assets



16,169

16,067

16,853 Deferred tax assets



3,253

3,045

2,942 Other assets



35,367

32,729

30,301





66,164

62,796

57,317 Total assets

$ 1,460,042 $ 1,414,686 $ 1,412,027















Liabilities













Deposits













Personal

$ 301,718 $ 301,464 $ 298,821 Business and government



627,667

605,934

600,114 Financial institutions



36,894

39,444

44,914





966,279

946,842

943,849 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss



47,165

43,536

36,341 Other













Acceptances



178

134

149 Obligations related to securities sold short



38,104

34,675

35,042 Derivative financial instruments



56,031

52,916

51,260 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent



189,144

182,223

190,449 Subordinated debentures



7,692

7,604

7,833 Other liabilities



66,862

61,273

63,028





358,011

338,825

347,761 Total liabilities



1,371,455

1,329,203

1,327,951















Equity













Common equity













Common shares



22,067

22,089

22,054 Retained earnings



58,916

58,703

57,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,826)

(5,310)

(6,147) Other reserves



(230)

(224)

(68) Total common equity



76,927

75,258

73,590 Preferred shares and other equity instruments



9,939

8,544

8,779 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank



86,866

83,802

82,369 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



1,721

1,681

1,707 Total equity



88,587

85,483

84,076 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,460,042 $ 1,414,686 $ 1,412,027

Consolidated Statement of Income







For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue





















Interest income(1)





















Loans

$ 10,975 $ 10,859 $ 11,970 $ 44,293 $ 47,811 Securities



1,863

1,921

2,213

7,941

9,160 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



814

717

471

2,808

1,602 Deposits with financial institutions



563

623

671

2,560

3,086





14,215

14,120

15,325

57,602

61,659 Interest expense





















Deposits



7,995

8,075

9,700

33,425

39,480 Subordinated debentures



90

93

112

385

490 Other



544

459

590

2,270

2,437





8,629

8,627

10,402

36,080

42,407 Net interest income



5,586

5,493

4,923

21,522

19,252 Non-interest income





















Card revenues



223

228

226

892

869 Banking services fees



499

500

484

1,997

1,955 Credit fees



318

314

282

1,249

1,585 Mutual funds



681

641

623

2,564

2,282 Brokerage fees



381

353

310

1,436

1,251 Investment management and trust



296

292

279

1,162

1,096 Underwriting and advisory fees



261

234

168

964

702 Non-trading foreign exchange



240

228

221

948

930 Trading revenues



461

463

408

1,984

1,634 Net gain on sale of investment securities



11

22

24

71

48 Net income from investments in associated corporations



179

157

41

608

198 Insurance service results



120

119

133

485

470 Other fees and commissions



452

388

362

1,653

1,247 Other



95

54

42

206

151





4,217

3,993

3,603

16,219

14,418 Total revenue



9,803

9,486

8,526

37,741

33,670 Provision for credit losses



1,113

1,041

1,030

4,714

4,051





8,690

8,445

7,496

33,027

29,619 Non-interest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits



2,812

2,662

2,499

10,824

9,855 Premises and technology



876

807

752

3,297

2,896 Depreciation and amortization



403

405

501

1,604

1,760 Communications



95

89

87

384

381 Advertising and business development



188

169

168

672

614 Professional



234

212

225

880

793 Business and capital taxes



176

177

161

708

682 Other



1,044

568

903

4,149

2,714





5,828

5,089

5,296

22,518

19,695 Income before taxes



2,862

3,356

2,200

10,509

9,924 Income tax expense



656

829

511

2,751

2,032 Net income

$ 2,206 $ 2,527 $ 1,689 $ 7,758 $ 7,892 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



(13)

80

47

(31)

134 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank

$ 2,219 $ 2,447 $ 1,642 $ 7,789 $ 7,758 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders



115

134

121

506

472 Common shareholders

$ 2,104 $ 2,313 $ 1,521 $ 7,283 $ 7,286 Earnings per common share (in dollars)





















Basic

$ 1.70 $ 1.84 $ 1.23 $ 5.84 $ 5.94 Diluted



1.65

1.84

1.22

5.67

5.87 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)



1.10

1.10

1.06

4.32

4.24

(1) Includes interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI, calculated using the effective interest method, of $14,001 for the three months ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025 – $13,883; October 31, 2024 – $14,967) and for the year ended October 31, 2025 – $56,404 (October 31, 2024 – $59,871).

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 2,206 $ 2,527 $ 1,689 $ 7,758 $ 7,892 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

1,404

479

(698)

1,681

(2,511) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(668)

(410)

268

(1,222)

886 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

22

15

6

20

2 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(186)

(114)

73

(341)

238



900

168

(509)

780

(1,865) Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

1,105

(692)

160

1,717

2,977 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(773)

935

(212)

(1,001)

(2,126) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

302

(191)

43

454

806 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(209)

246

(56)

(273)

(567)



239

188

(39)

535

612 Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash



















flow hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

1,523

96

1,494

3,937

5,195 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(825)

(572)

(652)

(2,493)

(2,000) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

469

2

328

1,197

1,363 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(283)

(117)

(143)

(806)

(511)



512

(361)

657

1,053

2,343 Net changes in finance income/(expense) from insurance contracts:



















Net finance income/(expense) from insurance contracts

17

–

(3)

20

2 Income tax expense (benefit)

1

–

–

1

1



16

–

(3)

19

1 Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

85

43

1

176

(1) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

90

270

(74)

365

(195) Income tax expense (benefit)

25

65

(20)

99

(59)



65

205

(54)

266

(136) Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

17

20

138

90

444 Income tax expense (benefit)

5

(2)

47

29

106



12

22

91

61

338 Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

(379)

(562)

(46)

(693)

(804) Income tax expense (benefit)

(106)

(156)

(13)

(193)

(223)



(273)

(406)

(33)

(500)

(581) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

–

–

–

7

1 Other comprehensive income (loss)

1,556

(141)

111

2,397

712 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,762 $ 2,386 $ 1,800 $ 10,155 $ 8,604 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

59

58

7

45

62 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3,703

2,328

1,793

10,110

8,542 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

115

134

121

506

472 Common shareholders $ 3,588 $ 2,194 $ 1,672 $ 9,604 $ 8,070

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity







For the year ended October 31, 2025











Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











































Preferred Total Non-







Foreign Debt Equity Cash



Total shares and attributable controlling



Common Retained currency instruments instruments flow

Other common other equity to equity interests in

(Unaudited) ($ millions) shares earnings(1) translation FVOCI FVOCI hedges Other(2) reserves equity instruments holders subsidiaries Total Balance as at October 31, 2024 $ 22,054 $ 57,751 $ (3,559) $ (491) $ 339 $ (2,197) $ (239) $ (68) $ 73,590 $ 8,779 $ 82,369 $ 1,707 $ 84,076 Net income

–

7,283

–

–

–

–

–

–

7,283

506

7,789

(31)

7,758 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

708

533

59

1,057

(36)

–

2,321

–

2,321

76

2,397 Total comprehensive income $ – $ 7,283 $ 708 $ 533 $ 59 $ 1,057 $ (36) $ – $ 9,604 $ 506 $ 10,110 $ 45 $ 10,155 Shares/instruments issued

210

–

–

–

–

–

–

(14)

196

2,848

3,044

–

3,044 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(197)

(716)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(913)

(1,688)

(2,601)

–

(2,601) Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(5,369)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(5,369)

(506)

(5,875)

(82)

(5,957) Share-based payments(3)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

15

15

–

15

–

15 Foreign currency loss on redemption



















































Subordinated Additional Tier 1



















































Capital Notes(4)

–

(22)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(22)

–

(22)

–

(22) Other

–

(11)

–

–

–

–

–

(163)

(174)

–

(174)

51

(123) Balance as at October 31, 2025 $ 22,067 $ 58,916 $ (2,851) $ 42 $ 398 $ (1,140) $ (275) $ (230) $ 76,927 $ 9,939 $ 86,866 $ 1,721 $ 88,587



























































For the year ended October 31, 2024











Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











































Preferred Total Non-







Foreign Debt Equity Cash



Total shares and attributable controlling



Common Retained currency instruments instruments flow

Other common other equity to equity interests in

(Unaudited) ($ millions) shares earnings(1) translation FVOCI FVOCI hedges Other(2) reserves equity instruments holders subsidiaries Total Balance as at November 1, 2023 $ 20,109 $ 55,673 $ (1,755) $ (1,104) $ 14 $ (4,545) $ 459 $ (84) $ 68,767 $ 8,075 $ 76,842 $ 1,729 $ 78,571 Net income

–

7,286

–

–

–

–

–

–

7,286

472

7,758

134

7,892 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

(1,804)

613

325

2,348

(698)

–

784

–

784

(72)

712 Total comprehensive income $ – $ 7,286 $ (1,804) $ 613 $ 325 $ 2,348 $ (698) $ – $ 8,070 $ 472 $ 8,542 $ 62 $ 8,604 Shares/instruments issued

1,945

–

–

–

–

–

–

(4)

1,941

1,004

2,945

–

2,945 Shares repurchased/redeemed

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

(300)

(300)

–

(300) Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(5,198)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(5,198)

(472)

(5,670)

(88)

(5,758) Share-based payments(3)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

13

13

–

13

–

13 Other

–

(10)

–

–

–

–

–

7

(3)

–

(3)

4

1 Balance as at October 31, 2024 $ 22,054 $ 57,751 $ (3,559) $ (491) $ 339 $ (2,197) $ (239) $ (68) $ 73,590 $ 8,779 $ 82,369 $ 1,707 $ 84,076

(1) Includes undistributed retained earnings of $76 (October 31, 2024 - $74) related to a foreign associated corporation, which is subject to local regulatory restriction. (2) Includes Share from associates, Employee benefits, Own credit risk, and Insurance contracts. (3) Represents amounts on account of share-based payments (refer to Note 25 of the consolidated financial statements in the 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders). (4) Refer to Note 23 (b) of the consolidated financial statements in the 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders for further details on the redemption of the equity instrument.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) ($ millions) For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 Sources (uses) of cash flows 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 2,206 $ 1,689 $ 7,758 $ 7,892 Adjustment for:















Net interest income

(5,586)

(4,923)

(21,522)

(19,252) Depreciation and amortization

403

501

1,604

1,760 Provision for credit losses

1,113

1,030

4,714

4,051 Impairment on investments in associates

–

343

–

343 Equity-settled share-based payment expense

2

2

15

13 Net gain on sale of investment securities

(11)

(24)

(71)

(48) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures

12

–

1,386

136 Net income from investments in associated corporations

(179)

(41)

(608)

(198) Income tax expense

656

511

2,751

2,032 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trading assets

(14,396)

4,448

(20,462)

(11,370) Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

(15,590)

(5,459)

(4)

108 Loans

(3,609)

(4,161)

(6,591)

(17,712) Deposits

12,928

(7,570)

19,533

(816) Obligations related to securities sold short

3,222

2,200

2,721

(1,690) Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

4,778

10,718

(4,048)

28,753 Net derivative financial instruments

1,886

908

6,490

4,159 Other, net

1,380

3,269

(5,568)

457 Interest and dividends received

14,154

15,286

58,086

61,292 Interest paid

(8,757)

(10,935)

(37,197)

(42,273) Income tax paid

(801)

(600)

(3,580)

(1,985) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(6,189)

7,192

5,407

15,652 Cash flows from investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions

2,999

(5,261)

(344)

25,557 Purchase of investment securities

(13,014)

(20,087)

(70,096)

(108,281) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investment securities

14,980

19,563

75,455

76,794 Acquisition/divestiture of subsidiaries, associated corporations or business units,















net of cash acquired

–

–

(2,637)

– Property and equipment, net of disposals

(150)

(121)

(347)

(489) Other, net

(155)

(312)

(463)

(1,031) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

4,660

(6,218)

1,568

(7,450) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issue of subordinated debentures

–

–

–

1,000 Redemption of subordinated debentures

–

–

(250)

(3,250) Proceeds from preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

1,395

–

2,848

1,004 Redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments

–

–

(1,688)

(300) Proceeds from common shares issued

116

505

210

1,945 Common shares purchased for cancellation

(655)

–

(895)

– Cash dividends and distributions paid

(1,476)

(1,433)

(5,875)

(5,670) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(19)

(15)

(82)

(88) Payment of lease liabilities

(73)

(71)

(298)

(303) Other, net

595

230

(278)

(3,176) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(117)

(784)

(6,308)

(8,838) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

182

(37)

183

(131) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,464)

153

850

(767) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year(1)

11,720

9,253

9,406

10,173 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year(1) $ 10,256 $ 9,406 $ 10,256 $ 9,406

(1) Represents cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions (refer to Note 5 of the consolidated financial statements in the 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures and ratios to assess its performance, as well as the performance of its operating segments. Some of these financial measures and ratios are presented on a non-GAAP basis and are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures and ratios disclosed by other issuers. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful as they provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures and ratios are used throughout this report and defined below.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following tables present a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expenses, income taxes and non-controlling interests. Presenting results on both a reported basis and adjusted basis allows readers to assess the impact of certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results and trends excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business performance.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results