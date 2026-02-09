TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced the launch of its newest specialized banking solution, the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program1, tailored to meet the unique professional and business needs of Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) and practice owners across Canada.

With tax season underway, the program offers a comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions coupled with advice from dedicated specialists to help accountants simplify financial management, allowing them to focus on serving their clients and growing their practice through their busiest time of year.

Scotiabank is proud to introduce a leading, comprehensive banking program exclusively designed for accountants. The program recognizes that accounting practices have distinct cash flow cycles and operational needs. It combines preferred pricing and discounts with access to Scotiabank Professional Banking Specialists, who provide tailored advice and support the unique needs of accountants.

"We understand that for accountants, time is one of the most valuable assets, particularly during tax season. Whether they are managing day-to-day transactions or supporting clients with complex advisory work, efficiency and trusted advice are critical," said Pouya Zangeneh, Senior Vice President, Business Banking at Scotiabank. "This program is the first of its kind at Scotiabank built specifically for accountants to meet their banking needs so they can concentrate on what they do best, serving clients and building their practice."

Tailored Benefits for Accountants

The Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program delivers specific, high‑value benefits designed to reduce overhead and simplify day‑to‑day operations through a dedicated, specialized advisor who understands the unique needs of accountants.

Operating cost savings: Full monthly fee waiver on the Select Account for business , Plan B 2 and preferred rates for payments on Visa*, Mastercard ® * and Interac † fees through Chase Payment Solutions. 3, *†

Full monthly fee waiver on the Select Account , Plan B and preferred rates for payments on Visa*, Mastercard * and fees through Chase Payment Solutions. Growth financing: Preferred lending rates 4 to support practice growth.

Preferred lending rates to support practice growth. Expense management: First year annual fee waiver 5 for the Scotiabank Passport ® Visa Infinite Business* Card, ideal for managing business expenses and earning rewards.

First year annual fee waiver for the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Business* Card, ideal for managing business expenses and earning rewards. Digital efficiency: Six months of free online banking with ScotiaConnect ® Digital Banking. 6

Six months of free online banking with ScotiaConnect Digital Banking. Beyond Banking value: Exclusive partner offers with CFIB, TELUS Business and more.

Scotiabank client Jing Liu, CPA owner of Avenue Tax Professional Corporation in Burlington, Ontario, worked closely with Scotiabank as she strategically grew her business through acquisition. Jing accessed a holistic banking solution that included term loan financing to support her acquisitions, as well as business accounts, operating lines of credit, and business credit cards for Avenue Tax Professional Corporation's day-to-day operating needs.

Scotiabank invites all designated accountants to experience the difference that the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program can make. With a strong foundation providing financial solutions to the accounting industry, Scotiabank stands ready to help accountants achieve their financial goals with confidence and ease.

To learn more about the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program visit: scotiabank.com/accountants

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.



1 To be eligible for the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program, you must be a member in good standing of a Chartered Professional Accountant provincial or regional accounting body and hold a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Continued eligibility for benefits of the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program is subject to annual verification of client's CPA designation status upon request by Scotiabank.





2 The monthly account fee is waived for eligible accountant clients on one (1) Select Account for business Plan B account ("Account"). The monthly account fee will be waived and will not appear as a charge on your Account provided the Account is open and in good standing at the time of the waiver. All other applicable service charges on the Account will continue to be applied. Maximum one account fee waiver per customer.





3 Merchant Services are provided by Chase Payment Solutions† ("Chase"). Your access to and use of any products and services offered by Chase Payment Solutions is governed solely by their terms and conditions.





4 Subject to credit approval. Preferred rates may vary per applicant and are subject to change. Additional conditions may apply.

5 Subject to approval. If you open a new Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Business credit card account ("Account") you will receive an annual fee waiver for the first year only ("First Year Annual Fee Waiver") as long as you are a Scotia Professional Plan or Scotia Professional Plan Lite customer and provided the Account remains open and in good standing. The Account is considered in good standing if it is not delinquent (past due) or over limit and there is no breach of the Revolving Credit Agreement or any other agreement(s) that applies to the Account. The Account will only receive one First Year Annual Fee Waiver regardless of the number of cardholders on the Account. All other fees and charges applicable to the Account continue to apply.

6 Customers enrolled in the ScotiaConnect 'Cash Management Zero – Lawyers/Accountants' plan are eligible for a 6-month waiver of all Cash Management Zero Plan related fees, commencing from and including the month of enrollment. Note - Business Tax related fees are exempt from the 6-month fee waiver. After the 6-month waiver period, standard fees apply.

All features and benefits of the Scotiabank Accountant Banking Program are effective as of February 9, 2026 and subject to change.



® Registered trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

† Interac e-Transfer is a registered trademark of Interac Corp. Used under license.

*† Chase Payment Solutions and the Octagon logo are registered trademarks of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

*Visa Int./ Licensed User.

®1 Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated/ Licensed user.

All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For Media Inquiries Only: Yara Jouzy - Scotiabank, [email protected]; Tinsae Woldetensae - Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]