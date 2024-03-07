TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Notice of the 192nd Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular is now available at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

Scotiabank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in-person in Toronto, Ontario, and via live webcast on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) with participation available for shareholders. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting via the live webcast. Further details will be made available in advance of the meeting at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

