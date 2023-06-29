Global Finance also recognized Scotiabank for Global Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability Transparency

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to have been awarded five 2023 Sustainable Finance Awards by Global Finance, including Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability Transparency (Global) for the third year in a row and Best Bank for Sustainable Finance (Canada) for the second year in a row.

The Bank was also recognized with the following North America awards:

Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability Transparency ( North America )

Outstanding Leadership in Sustainable Bonds ( North America )

Outstanding Leadership in Transition/Sustainability Linked Bonds ( North America )

"These awards underscore Scotiabank's commitment to sustainable finance and supporting our clients in their drive to achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives," said Jake Lawrence, CEO and Group Head of Global Banking and Markets (GBM) at Scotiabank. "Through our Sustainable Finance and ESG Research teams, we provide our clients across our footprint with innovative sustainable financing and advisory solutions as well as deep market insights to help them realize their sustainability goals."

These accolades follow a series of recognitions for ESG excellence for Scotiabank, including five wins from the 2023 Environmental Finance Bond Awards, the 2023 Best Specialist ESG Research Award and previous recognition for Best Corporate Sustainability Strategy from ESG Investing.

"Scotiabank is proud to be recognized by Global Finance as a global leader for transparency in sustainability reporting for the third year in a row," said Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Social Impact, and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "At Scotiabank, we strive to earn the trust of all our stakeholders by acting with integrity in everything we do, including our reporting of our ESG commitments and progress towards a more sustainable future."

Scotiabank's annual ESG reporting details sustainability efforts across the Bank and the progress made towards our ESG commitments. These commitments include to achieve net-zero emissions from our operations by 2030 and net-zero financed emissions by 2050, to mobilize $350 billion in climate-related finance by 2030, and ScotiaRISE, our award-winning 10-year, $500 million community investment program to strengthen economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.

To learn more about Scotiabank's ESG strategy and commitments, visit: www.scotiabank.com/sustainability.

