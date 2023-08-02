WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - HIV is a significant public health concern in Canada and around the world. The Government of Canada is committed to conducting and supporting research and other efforts to support the global goal of ending sexually transmitted and bloodborne infections (STBBI), including HIV, as a public health concern by 2030.

Scientists from the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland, and Imperial College London are leading a global effort to better understand the genetics of people living with HIV, who are of African ancestries, as they are a key population that is disproportionately affected by HIV. Scientists at the NML and their international partners have discovered new genetic variants that may explain why certain people in these populations naturally have a lower viral load, which slows down the virus from replicating and transmitting. Their findings were published today in the scientific journal Nature. This is the first new genetic variant discovered in nearly 30 years of HIV research. It is a major breakthrough in our understanding of the virus and may lead to new HIV treatment and prevention strategies.

The study assessed the genetics of close to 4,000 people living with HIV, who are of African ancestries around the world and provided informed consent to study how their genetic background influenced their response to the virus. The scientists found genetic variants that impact a human gene called CHD1L, which restricts HIV replication. This is the first time this type of natural HIV restriction has been observed. Scientists believe this gene has a role to play in limiting viral replication. This means that the virus is unable to replicate as quickly or efficiently in people who carry specific genetic variants compared to others who do not. More research is required to fully understand exactly how this gene is limiting viral replication.

This important discovery will help scientists target their efforts to discover new medical interventions for HIV. It can pave the way for the development of new prevention and treatment strategies. The evidence discovered in this study helps meet our strategic goal of improving access to testing, treatment, and ongoing care and support as identified in the Government of Canada Five Year Action Plan on STBBI (Action Plan).

Breakthroughs like this one propel Canada towards reaching our global targets and is the result of over 10 years of scientific research conducted at the NML, alongside national and international collaborators. This research demonstrates the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to invest in research on novel therapeutic strategies and biological mechanisms influencing predisposition to, or persistence of, STBBI, with a continued focus on a cure for HIV.

