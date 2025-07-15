Fuel the Future: Welding Consumables Drive Aims to Equip the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals with Essential Learning Materials

MILTON, ON , July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation has launched a new national initiative to support Canadian secondary schools struggling to access welding consumables. The Fuel the Future: Welding Consumables Drive encourages industry partners to donate surplus welding materials such as wire, metal stock, and protective gear to schools in need.

Surplus welding materials like wire, steel, and PPE can change the game for students across Canada. Join the CWB Foundation’s national Consumables Drive and support hands-on learning in high school welding programs. (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation)

Each year, thousands of students across Canada enroll in high school welding, manufacturing, and transportation programs. These programs are critical to building the future workforce in the skilled trades and related technologies, yet nearly half report major barriers to providing hands-on training due to limited access to consumables.

According to a recent survey conducted by the CWB Foundation, 44.8 percent of welding educators identified consumables as their greatest challenge. Without core materials like electrodes, filler wire, and PPE, students miss out on the practical experiences that prepare them for successful careers in industry.

"Our goal is to support welding and related programs in a way that is sustainable and grounded in evidence," said Louise Charron, Manager, Fund and Partner Development at the CWB Foundation. "By donating surplus consumables, companies can make a real and immediate difference in classrooms across the country."

Through its Equipment and Technology Advancement Program, the CWB Foundation connects donors with schools via its Consumables Notice Network, which alerts educators when donated materials become available nearby. The current list of high-need items includes:

Mild steel, electrodes, and filler wire

Grinding wheels and shielding gas

Protective gear (gloves, jackets, helmets)

Metal plate, rod, and stock (aluminum and stainless steel)

Other filler materials and accessories

"We are calling on manufacturers, suppliers, and welding shops across Canada to take a look at what they have on hand," said Joe Saundercook, Manager, Fund and Partner Development at the CWB Foundation. "Even small quantities of surplus materials can have a big impact in the classroom."

To learn more or to make a donation, contact the CWB Foundation at [email protected].

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for skilled professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status. Learn more about our initiatives at www.cwbweldingfoundation.org.

SOURCE CWB Welding Foundation

Media Contact: Sarah Dingman, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Email: [email protected], Phone: 249-885-3508