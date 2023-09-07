"We are incredibly excited that Scene+ is now available at Home Hardware locations across the country," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO of Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Our Dealers are always looking for ways to bring value to their customers and now with Home Hardware joining Scene+, Canadians can instantly redeem points for the tools and products needed to complete their home improvement projects."

Offer details:

Canadians will earn 50 points for every $50 spent in a single in-store or online purchase at Home Hardware when using their Scene+ Loyalty Card.

spent in a single in-store or online purchase at Home Hardware when using their Scene+ Loyalty Card. Canadians will earn 2x the points for every dollar spent at Home Hardware when paying with their Scotiabank ® Scene+ Visa* Card.

Scene+ Visa* Card. Canadians using their Scene+ Loyalty Card in tandem with their Scotiabank ® Scene+ Visa* Card will earn both offers when they purchase from Home Hardware in-store or online.

Scene+ Visa* Card will earn both offers when they purchase from Home Hardware in-store or online. Every 1,000 Scene+ points can be redeemed for $10 off any purchase at Home Hardware stores or homehardware.ca.

"In the past few years, Scene+ has grown into the leading lifestyle loyalty program with the strategic addition of grocery, pharmacy and now, a premier home improvement partner," said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. "We're so proud to keep evolving by partnering with Home Hardware to give our members even more rewards for their home improvement projects."

Scene+ has over 13 million members across the country and gives customers a wealth of options to earn and redeem points at a vast number of partners. Members can earn by banking with Scotiabank; enjoying a night out at Cineplex theatres and entertainment venues; visiting more than 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, and Montana's; and enjoying extraordinary experiences like trip planning with Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia. Redemption partners include retailers like Apple and Best Buy. Over the past year, Empire Company Limited ("Empire") (TSX: EMP.A), co-owner of Scene+, launched the loyalty program in-store at its banners Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Voilà by Sobeys/Safeway/IGA, Needs, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition, Rachelle Béry, and Lawtons Drugs, as well as its liquor stores in Western Canada.

MEDIA CAN DOWNLOAD HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGES, HERE.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca .

About Scene+ ™

Scene+™ is Canada's favourite and most convenient loyalty program. Scene+ offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for entertainment, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of the NBA® in Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as of July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank .

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: Media Contacts: Home Hardware Stores Limited: Laura Hughes, [email protected], 548-255-1563; Scene+: Matt Milne, [email protected], 647-830-5338; Scotiabank: Alen Sadeh, [email protected], 437-234-1137