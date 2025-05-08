ST. JACOBS, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada's largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, has officially appointed Julie Pouliot as Chair of the Board, effective May 7, 2025. Julie will succeed Christine Hand, who is retiring after 22 years of dedicated service on the Board, including 13 years as Chair.

Julie Pouliot, Chair of the Board, Home Hardware Stores Limited, Ian White, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited and Christine Hand, Former Chair of the Board, Home Hardware Stores Limited (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"We are fortunate to have someone of Julie's experience and commitment as Chair of our Board," said Ian White, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Her in-depth knowledge of our Dealer network—the foundation of our business— and strong operational background position her well to provide leadership in shaping Home Hardware's next chapter of strategic growth and development."

Julie Pouliot is a seasoned industry expert with over 22 years in the home improvement retailing sector, owning and operating three Home Hardware Building Centre locations in northern Ontario. Pouliot has served on the Home Hardware Board of Directors for 10 years, in positions such as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

"I am honoured that the Board has put their trust in me to lead the company at such a pivotal moment in Home's history," said Julie Pouliot, Chair of the Board, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "As a genuinely Canadian company known for exceptional customer service and a deep commitment to local communities, I believe that Home Hardware's strong track record of success will continue as we focus on the needs of our Dealers and customers from coast to coast."

As Pouliot steps into her new role, the Board and Executive Leadership team proudly recognize Christine Hand's lasting impact and dedicated service.

"We are grateful to Christine Hand for her vision, wisdom and steady guidance," said White. "Home Hardware has immensely benefited from her many contributions to the Home Hardware enterprise, and we wish her all the best in her retirement from the Board."

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

