ST. JACOBS, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to a current gap in farm product availability in Canada, Home Hardware Stores Limited is stepping up to support agricultural communities across the country.

Recognizing the vital role farmers play in communities from coast to coast, Home Hardware Stores Limited is dedicated to providing additional access to products such as livestock feed, equipment, tools and essential supplies. Home currently offers a variety of items available in the farming category and will be introducing a significant number of additional products to the assortment, ensuring that Canadian farmers have reliable access to the resources they need to succeed.

Home is launching a Farm Assortment Catalogue on June 19, 2025 to highlight existing agricultural products, as well as new items being added to the lineup. Home has been hard at work to source the best farm items in the country which range from livestock feed, stall mats, fencing, feed pans, buckets, welding wire, farming attire and more. In addition to this, Home's eCommerce team has added a Farming Supplies page to the website to ensure products are accessible to Canadian farmers shopping online.

"Our teams have been working with rural Home Dealers and suppliers to identify the current gaps in the market," said Scott Bennett, Director of Merchandise Strategy & Execution, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "The expanded farm assortment complements the other products we offer at our Home stores including housewares, power tools, welding and more. Our goal is to ensure Canadians have access to the tools they need to sustain their communities for the long term."

Through an expanded product selection and deeper engagement with local agricultural communities, Home is delivering expert service, advice, and quality products, reinforcing its commitment to serve customers from coast to coast.

