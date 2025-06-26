Selected duo to embark on a coast-to-coast adventure exploring Home Hardware's hometown stories

ST. JACOBS, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is thrilled to announce the launch of The Search for Canada's Ultimate Road Trippers, a national casting call aimed at finding a dynamic Canadian duo ready to embark on a cross-country road trip to discover Canada's hidden gems, hometown heroes, and the locally owned Home stores that helped build it all.

Home Hardware is looking for two outgoing, social media–savvy travelers who will take the wheel and travel across the country as the official faces of Canada's Ultimate Road Trip.

Road Trip Visual (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"We're proud to have a presence in hundreds of communities across Canada, and we're excited to celebrate that local spirit through this unique, cross-country adventure," said Melanie Beatty, Director of Omni-Channel Marketing, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "This road trip is all about storytelling; highlighting the people, places and passions that make our communities special, and we can't wait to meet the duo who will bring that journey to life."

The Search for Canada's Ultimate Road Trippers is calling for:

A team of two Canadian residents, over the age of majority in their province or territory

A proud Canadian spirit with a sense of adventure (flannel optional but encouraged)

A comfort level both behind the wheel and in front of the camera

Bonus points for a strong presence and experience on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram

To enter, applicants must submit a 60-second audition video introducing themselves and explaining why they're the perfect pair for the job. Applications are being accepted until September 30, 2025. Selected finalists will be contacted following the application deadline.

"This is more than a road trip, it's a celebration of the Canadian communities and local Dealers that make Home feel like home," said Beatty.

For full contest details, eligibility requirements, and to apply, visit ultimateroadtrippers.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For more information, please contact: [email protected]