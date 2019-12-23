Santa Claus is cleared for take-off

Officials inspected the sleigh navigation and safety systems, harnesses, landing gear, onboard navigation equipment and, of course, Rudolph's nose. Santa was reminded of the importance of being well-rested before flying, and to do detailed pre-flight checks that include looking for ice buildup on the sleigh and reindeer, and reminded not to be distracted by eating too many Christmas cookies. Now that Santa has passed his medical and flight tests, he is once again ready to take to the skies.

Santa's team of engineer elves has been working with Transport Canada on an innovative new project. This year, Santa's sleigh features new driver assistance technology which will make travelling across the world even safer.

Transport Canada has been partnering with experts from government, organizations, industry and academia on this technology as well additional safe driving innovations such as connected and automated vehicles, and zero- emission vehicles. Learning about Santa's sleigh driver assistance technology has been a dream for the road safety engineers.

During this holiday season, Minister Garneau and Santa Claus want to remind all drivers of the need to be alert, well rested and not impaired by alcohol or drugs, including cannabis. Here are tips for staying safe on our roads this season:

Secure all passengers and goods in your vehicle. All passengers must be wearing seatbelts, and children secured in the appropriate child car seats.

Learn about your vehicle's features before driving. Not all driver assistance systems work the same, or are named the same way. Consult sources, such as the owner's manual or the manufacturer's website,

Driver assistances technologies do not replace drivers. Systems may not detect all objects or vehicles, and may not work in all road or weather conditions. Stay engaged and focused on driving at all times, even when driver assistance technologies are activated.

"I am delighted to clear Santa for flight in Canadian airspace to take to the skies safely this Christmas Eve. I want to remind Santa and all Canadians to drive safely in our Canadian winter conditions. I wish everyone safe and happy travels this holiday season."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Are you ready for winter driving? Check out Santa's favourite Top 10 Winter Driving tips

Does your vehicle have driver assistance features? Learn about how these technologies can help you avoid collisions, and how to use them safely.

Again this year, Santa took the pledge to Leave the Phone Alone and will not respond to text messages or calls while piloting the sleigh.

You can track Santa and the reindeer on the NORAD Tracks Santa website and on Twitter following the #NORADSanta hashtag.

