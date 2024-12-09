As Canada Post strike continues, Salvation Army asks donors to give online, by phone or at our kettles to support those in need this Christmas

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The now four-week-old strike by Canada Post is hurting The Salvation Army, which relies heavily on the holiday season for donations. With the disruption in mail delivery, a dramatic shortfall in fundraising jeopardizes The Salvation Army's ability to provide essential programs and services in the 400 Canadian communities we serve.

"The period between November 1 and December 31 is critical for our organization, as it accounts for 65% of our annual fundraising," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "During this time, we depend on direct mail campaigns to engage donors and acquire new support. With 2.5 million pieces of direct mail currently stopped due to the strike, our holiday fundraising has already fallen by 50%."

Radio spots and marketing efforts are putting out an urgent plea for donations. We encourage donors to:

give online at SalvationArmy.ca

call our toll-free line at 1-800-SAL-ARMY

donate in person at any of our 2,000 Christmas kettle locations nationwide, many of which now offer debit and credit card tap-and-go options

It's a difficult time for many Canadians. In a recent survey by The Salvation Army, more than half of people accessing food banks are requiring assistance for the first time and parents with children are eating less so their children or family members have a meal.

"Given that, last year, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance such as food security, shelter and emergency disaster relief, the disruption in mail services is a big worry," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray. "People are forced into impossible choices, having to decide between paying for food or rent, Christmas dinner or medication. The need for Salvation Army services continues to grow, particularly during the holiday season when so many individuals and families depend on us for support."

The Salvation Army is truly grateful for the generosity and commitment of Canadians to make a difference in their communities.

"Please don't wait," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray. "There is still time to help. When poverty gives someone an impossible choice, your donation is their answer."

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

