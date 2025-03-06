SAINT-LAURENT, QC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The borough of Saint-Laurent is receiving an investment of over $7.3 million from the federal government to enhance its resilience against flood risks during heavy rainfall. Funded through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), this financial assistance will be used to build water retention structures in Bois-Franc Park and the Midtown project, as well as to continue the development of the Saint-Laurent biodiversity corridor.

Announced by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent, and Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent, this innovative project aims to increase the stormwater network's capacity and reduce overflows into the Rivière des Prairies during heavy rainfalls. Additionally, it integrates nature into urban environments to mitigate the effects of heat waves while enriching local biodiversity.

The project includes three key components:

Expansion and modernization of the permanent Noroît reservoir and its surrounding areas through phytotechnology, which will increase its capacity while using natural solutions for water management.

Addition of a retention basin in Midtown Park, providing an alternative to direct stormwater runoff by promoting natural infiltration, thereby reducing pressure on the drainage system. These ecological measures play a key role in flood risk reduction and contribute to sustainable water conservation.

Extension of the Saint-Laurent biodiversity corridor, which aims to facilitate species movement, enhance ecosystem resilience, and help mitigate urban heat islands, making public spaces more comfortable for residents. This corridor is designed to create ecological connectivity between Montreal's natural areas, parks, and green spaces.

"In the fight against climate change, nature is our greatest ally, as this innovative project proves through its use of phytotechnology and its consideration of biodiversity in design. This initiative and those like it are helping communities to meet the challenge of increasingly frequent and severe floods driven by climate change. The Saint-Laurent biodiversity corridor is a concrete example of how we can protect Canada and build more resilient, sustainable communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"In response to the recent flooding in Saint-Laurent, the biodiversity corridor presents a forward-thinking solution by integrating natural water management methods and enhancing our water retention infrastructure. As climate change intensifies, investing in sustainable, tangible solutions is essential to building resilience in our communities."

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent

"With the accelerating pace of climate change and after last summer's devastating floods in Saint-Laurent, it is crucial to adapt our safety mechanisms to protect our residents, their properties, and their living environment. That is the goal of the three developments in this project, which will also help limit damage to the environment and infrastructure during heavy rainfall. I sincerely thank the Government of Canada. This funding comes at the right time, as Saint-Laurent enters the second half of its 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan, which aims to prepare for climate change and protect biodiversity. This project will also support biodiversity growth by expanding the Saint-Laurent biodiversity corridor in a very tangible way."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,348,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the City of Montreal's contribution is expected to amount to approximately $11,000,000 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the contribution is expected to amount to approximately . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. To date, over $2.92 billion has been announced for more than 110 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 110 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and The Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.



