Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Museums Receive Federal Support

The Government of Canada supports several museums in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

ALMA, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - During his visit to L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs in Alma, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced more than $170,000 in Government of Canada support for several of the region's museums in 2019-2020, as part of Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program.

The minister noted that the funding includes a $92,000 investment in the Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean, which manages L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs, to support two projects: the creation of the Territoires d'identité: les villes de compagnie au Canada exhibition, andTêtes d'affiche travelling exhibition.

This support will give the public more opportunities to enjoy a range of exhibitions and activities offered at museums in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. A full list of projects in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region that received funding under this program this year is attached.

Quotes

"Museums are a great way to discover our rich heritage. Our government is pleased to broaden access to the cultural heritage of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean by supporting regional museums. Creative exhibitions and activities promise a wonderful experience with friends or family. Enjoy your visit!"

–The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"With support from the Department of Canadian Heritage, museums like ours are able to create and stage rich and diverse travelling exhibitions for our visitors, such as Territoires d'identité: les villes de compagnie au Canada. This exhibition was produced by the Odyssée des Bâtisseurs team and will be touring Canada next spring."

– Catherine Binet, Director of L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

Quick Facts

The Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean Inc. in based in Alma in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Its mission is to shine a light on the region and its heritage, incorporating museums, archives and heritage buildings, in a spirit of collective learning. The organization has three service components: archival and genealogy services, heritage renovation advisory services, and L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs museum services (via its museum institution) and tourism services, which showcase the industrial, cultural, built, intangible and natural heritage of Lac-Saint-Jean.

L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs will present Territoires d'identité: les villes de compagnie au Canada until April 2020. The exhibition explores large companies' efforts to create ideal living environments for workers and their families.

The travelling exhibition Têtes d'affiche, presented at L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs until December 2019, uses a collection of hats to explore the history of women's experience. Produced by the Musée régional de Kamouraska, this exhibition highlights women who have made a special impact in Quebec and Canada, across a number of themes.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and their workers to help preserve and display heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

The Exhibition Circulation Fund component of the Museums Assistance Program helps museums meet the costs related to hosting travelling exhibitions from other museums or federal heritage institutions as well as borrowing artifacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.

The Access to Heritage component promotes wider access to heritage by creating links between different geographic areas in Canada. Eligible projects are connected to travelling exhibitions to help heritage organizations reach out to new audiences.

Related Links

Museums Assistance Program

L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

Organization Project Component Amount awarded Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean Creation of the travelling exhibition Territoires d'identité: les villes de compagnie au Canada Access to Heritage $77,463* *(This project also received Canadian Heritage funding of $104,517 in 2017-2018.) Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean Hosting the travelling exhibition Têtes d'affiche/Headlines Exhibition Circulation Fund $15,000 Musée du Fjord Design and circulation of the exhibition Like a Fish In Water Access to Heritage $37,739* *(This project also received Canadian Heritage funding of $154,574 in 2017-2018 and of $130,336 in 2018-2019.) Musée du Fjord Hosting the travelling exhibition Gemmes ou pas? Exhibition Circulation Fund $15,000 Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Museum and La Pulperie Corporation Hosting the travelling exhibition Fragments of Humanity – Archeology in Quebec Exhibition Circulation Fund $15,000 Musée Louis-Hémon Hosting the travelling exhibition Clémence – De la factrie au musée Exhibition Circulation Fund $12,535 TOTAL: $172,737

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

