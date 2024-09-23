GATINEAU,QC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - For more than 80 years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) horse breeding program has earned a reputation for producing some of the world's finest Hanoverian horses. In addition to performing in the Musical Ride, which helps raise thousands of dollars for local charities and non-profit groups annually, the RCMP's horses are also a part of various public functions, such as parades, Royal Family escorts and other special events.

Not every horse raised at the breeding farm can join the Musical Ride team. Those who cannot are highly sought after because they are excellent for dressage, show jumping and other equestrian disciplines. These horses are auctioned off to support the Musical Ride horse breeding program.

For the fifth year in a row, the RCMP horse auction will occur exclusively through the Government of Canada's online auction program, GCSurplus. The 10-day auction period begins today, September 23, 2024. Interested buyers will be able to bid on up to 5 young horses from the RCMP's world-renowned horse breeding program, including 3 yearlings and 2 weanlings. Bidding will start at $5,000.

Those interested can check out the Royal Canadian Mounted Police horse auction on GCSurplus, where each horse is featured on its own page with a photograph, a video as well as an outline of its characteristics and skills, to help match the horses with suitable buyers.

GCSurplus works in close collaboration with the RCMP to ensure the ethical treatment of the horses throughout all stages of the auction.

To participate in the auction, interested buyers will have to register for GCSurplus. By doing so, they can also sign up to receive email notifications, bid notifications, GCSurplus newsletters, special notices related to the auction and more.

Quick facts

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses since 1939.

In 1942, the RCMP's horse breeding program was established formally in Fort Walsh, Saskatchewan , before being relocated in 1968 to its current location in Pakenham, Ontario .

, before being relocated in 1968 to its current location in . The RCMP's horse breeding program maintains stringent requirements for size, conformation, temperament and colour.

This program is known globally as a world-class breeder of Hanoverian horses. Hanoverians are extremely versatile in all equine disciplines and are a well-known sport horse.

The Musical Ride is composed of a troop of police officers, their horses and the officer in charge. It consists of the execution of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music. Its first recorded public display was in Regina, Saskatchewan , in 1901.

, in 1901. The Musical Ride tours both nationally and internationally. It visits every province and territory on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country are given an opportunity to see the performance.

