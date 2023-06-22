Ten Lowe's stores will be converted to this new banner in July 2023

This represents a significant investment and renews RONA's commitment towards an iconic brand in Canada

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is starting its transition plan to make RONA the leader of the Canadian home improvement sector.

RONA is announcing the beginning of the Lowe's stores’ conversion to the RONA banner, an iconic brand that has served communities across the country since its founding in Québec in 1939. The conversions will start at the end of July 2023 and will take place over several months. The first ten Lowe’s stores to be converted, all located in Ontario. All Lowe’s stores that will be converted, will bear the brand-new RONA+ banner. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

Today, RONA is announcing the beginning of the Lowe's stores' conversion to the RONA banner, an iconic brand that has served communities across the country since its founding in Québec in 1939. The conversions will start at the end of July 2023 and will take place over several months. The first ten Lowe's stores to be converted, all located in Ontario, are the following:

Lowe's Ancaster

Lowe's Brantford

Lowe's Cambridge

Lowe's Hamilton

Lowe's Kitchener

Lowe's Niagara Falls

Lowe's Sarnia

Lowe's Waterloo

Lowe's Windsor

Lowe's Windsor East

All Lowe's stores that will be converted, will bear the brand-new RONA+ banner. "This is an important step in our vision for the future of RONA," explained Catherine Laporte, Vice-President, Marketing at RONA inc. "With these conversions, we are making a significant investment and renewing our commitment to the RONA brand. The new RONA+ banner is the first step in a wider plan aimed at redefining how Canadians shop for home improvement, creating new opportunities to improve how we serve them."

RONA's priority during this transition is to provide the best possible experience for their home improvement DIY and contractor customers. Employees will continue to serve them with the same passion and expertise. All converted stores will remain open during the conversions, guarantees offered by Lowe's will be honoured, gift cards will still be accepted and private brands will remain in the stores' offering. RONA will also continue to maintain its commitment to Canadian vendors and its affiliated dealer network, who are a key component of the company's vision.

"This news is positive for all our stakeholders, including RONA's employees, affiliated dealers, vendors, customers and the communities in which RONA's operates," added Laporte. "For close to 85 years now, RONA has been a household name standing for great service, exciting product and brand assortments, good value, and a strong sense of community. We want to build on that and create momentum for this beloved Canadian-operated brand. We recently redefined the mission of the RONA Foundation, which plays an essential role in the vision we have for the future of RONA, a leader that not only challenges and improves how the industry serves Canadians, but who also shows up in meaningful ways to support communities across the country."

Specific announcements will be made locally closer to the date of the first conversions. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAcarrieres.careers (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (Twitter).

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

