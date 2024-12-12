15 RONA Big Box stores will be converted to the RONA+ banner

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is announcing the conversion of 15 Big Box stores to the RONA+ banner in May 2025. The company continues to reposition the RONA brand, which is now its sole retail brand in Canada.

"The results are very positive for RONA+ locations in Québec, reflecting our customers' enthusiasm for this enhanced store concept, which is why we've decided to convert more stores in the province. We are fortunate to have a strong brand that resonates with Québecers and has been operating in Québec for 85 years," says J.P. Towner, President and Chief Executive Officer of RONA inc.

RONA+ provides a top-tier home improvement experience for PROs and DIYers alike thanks to its fair prices, well-designed product lines, flexible payment options, and more. Other "+" include dedicated areas for popular brands such as DeWalt, improvements in the kitchen and seasonal departments, and a complete overhaul of the PROs department.

"The conversions that took place earlier this year were a success, thanks in part to the significant contribution of our store teams," indicates Sylvain Proulx, Regional Vice-President, Stores - Quebec. 'With these new conversions, we are investing significantly to make our new Big Box store model available to more consumers in the province. Our priority during this transition is to offer our customers the best possible experience, and we will continue to serve them with the same passion.'

The 15 stores that will soon be converted are:

RONA L'Entrepôt Laval – 3065 Boul. Le Carrefour, Laval, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Saint-Laurent – 3600 Boul. Côte Vertu, Saint-Laurent, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville – 1221 Boul. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Trois-Rivières – 4025 Boul. des Récollets, Trois-Rivières, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Chicoutimi – 465 Boul. du Royaume Ouest, Chicoutimi, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Gatineau – 777 Boul. de la Cité, Gatineau, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Mascouche – 175 Montée Masson, Mascouche, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Anjou – 7273 Boul. des Galeries d'Anjou, Anjou, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Gatineau (Le Plateau) – 165 Boul. du Plateau, Gatineau, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Joliette – 2000 Boul. Firestone Est, Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Saint-Eustache – 440 Rue Dubois, Saint-Eustache, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – 170 Rue Moreau, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Granby – 200 Rue Saint-Jude Nord, Granby, QC

RONA Rimouski – 385 Boul. Arthur-Buies Est, Rimouski, QC

RONA L'Entrepôt Brossard (dix30) – 9800 Boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. RONA inc. has been ranked among Top Employers in the Greater Montréal area since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

