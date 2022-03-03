MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor takes note of the statement by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, regarding the proposed purchase of Shaw by Rogers. The federal government's recognition of the importance of ensuring healthy competition in Canada's telecommunications industry and its readiness not to authorize the transfer of Shaw's wireless licenses to Rogers represent a step in the right direction.

"As it stands, the proposed Rogers-Shaw transaction is contrary to the public interest," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor. "As Bell, Rogers and Telus already control 90% of Canada's wireless market, it is imperative that we create the necessary conditions for real competition in order to give consumers more choice, better prices, better services and more innovation."

The pending Competition Bureau of Canada decision on the Rogers-Shaw transaction could also be an opportunity to create the dynamics for real, sustainable competition, for the benefit of Canadians.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Information: Quebecor, 514-380-4572, [email protected]