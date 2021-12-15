What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the environmental assessment for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, a proposed three-berth marine container terminal located in Delta, British Columbia, approximately 35 kilometres south of Vancouver.

The Agency is now inviting the public and Indigenous groups to comment on additional information provided by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (the proponent), following an information request sent by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (the Minister) in August 2020. The material requested included more information on the potential effects of the project to fish and fish habitat, species at risk such as the Southern Resident killer whale, biofilm, and potential effects to human health and the current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes.

The Agency is also inviting comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the Minister ultimately issues a decision statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80054). The potential environmental assessment conditions and the additional information provided by the proponent are also available on the Registry. Comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until February 13, 2022.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

What are the next steps?

Following the public comment period, the Minister will determine whether the information provided by the proponent satisfies the information request. If it does, the Minister will consider the additional information submitted by the proponent, comments received from the public and Indigenous groups, and the Review Panel Report in making an environmental assessment decision for the project. The Minister will determine whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. If the Minister decides the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the decision on whether the effects are justified will be referred to the Governor in Council.

